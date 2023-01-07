PTI locked horns with military in vote of no confidence against Imran Khan, says Fawad on BBCs HARDtalk





ISLAMABAD – Former Information Minister and senior PTI figure Fawad Chaudhry said it was PTI against the country’s military during the no-confidence motion against party leader Imran Khan.

Speaking in a recent interview on the BBC’s acclaimed ‘Hard Talk’, the PTI leader questioned the way a ‘stable government’ led by the ousted prime minister was toppled last year, saying that it is no longer a secret that controls and dictates the allied parties.

Disparaging the establishment for controlling political actors, Fawad reiterated the political ground to be cleared for statesmen. He also quoted his party leader to accuse former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa of ousting Khan.

The outspoken politician then linked the current economic crisis to the swift ousting of Imran Khan, recalling the days when Pakistan’s growth rate soared to 6% despite the Covid pandemic.

Fawad blamed Zardari and Sharifs for locking Pakistan into a vicious circle of debt when asked about the huge increase in debt that exploded under the PTI regime. We were forced to secure funds to repay existing loans taken out by the previous government, he added.

He then took issue with Stephen Sackur’s rant on corruption as the host mentioned that the South Asian country had dropped 20 points on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). Fawad claimed that Imran Khan had given the country one of the cleanest governments since independence.

Commenting on the PTI’s frosty ties with Washington, Fawad said the PTI never seeks war with the United States, calling for cordial ties. He mentioned that neither side wants a confrontation with a foreign country.

He said we are now looking forward to having good relations with the United States and hopes the superpower would also like to collaborate with Pakistan’s most popular political party.

