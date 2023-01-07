Is shared influence between China and the United States the new norm in West Asia?

Between December 7 and 9, Riyadh hosted three summits: a bilateral summit, a summit involving the leaders of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a broader summit bringing together the heads of Arab countries. The guest at all three high-profile events was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was on just his second overseas tour since the pandemic began and his first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

The glitz surrounding the visit was matched only by the rhetoric from both sides that accompanied these interactions: as a curtain raiser, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke of the visit consolidating consensus on global governance, development, security and other critical issues. The Saudi-Chinese joint statement committed the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership that would reach promising new horizons.

Saudi Arabia and China issue joint statement stressing importance of global energy supply during President Xi Jinping’s trip to the kingdom pic.twitter.com/AK8URYKAhG — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 9, 2022

He then proceeded to identify the strengthening of ties in a wide variety of fields – energy, economic, technological, security and defence, and educational and cultural, including digital education and the teaching of languages ​​Arabic and Chinese in schools, universities and educational institutions of the two countries.

Amid this bonhomie, the United States sounded a note of caution: the State Department said China’s expansion of presence in West Asia was not conducive to maintaining international order. Other commentators were more exuberant: one wrote in Middle East Eye that the summits might shape the future of the Gulf, while another said in Asian Times that a sort of Pax Sinica was emerging in West Asia.

China in West Asia

China’s engagement in the region has steadily expanded and diversified over the past two decades. GCC states supply 40% of China’s oil imports, with Saudi Arabia alone exporting 17%. This is expected to increase China’s oil demand from 14 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2019 to 17 mbd in 2040.

The Gulf is also a major market for Chinese products over the past decade, Chinese exports have grown by 11.7% annually, allowing China to overtake the United States in 2008 and the European Union in 2020 as the region’s main source of imports. In 2021, China-Arab bilateral trade amounted to $330 billion, with trade with the GCC amounting to $161.4 billion. Saudi Arabia accounted for $80 billion in bilateral trade, with oil exports amounting to $44 billion.

GCC-China trade is expected to receive a boost with the finalization of the free trade agreement which has been negotiated sporadically since 2004, with talks having accelerated in recent months.

But China’s ties to the region go far beyond energy and trade; China is now a major player in the various Vision strategies that each GCC country has initiated to diversify their economies from dependence on oil revenues. China’s presence is particularly strong in maritime and high-tech areas, with the development of smart ports across the region and the early stages of building an electric vehicle facility in Abu Dhabi and a flying car. to Dubai.

During the visit, China and Saudi Arabia concluded several agreements, valued at 30 billion dollars, covering different areas of energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, including telecommunications, which will bring Chinese participation in areas such as green energy, transport, cloud services, health. and the medical sector, logistics, construction, housing and information technology. Chinese 5G initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, promoted by Huawei, could become the basis for further forays into 5G and 6G technology for cellular broadband networks.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been a major factor in attracting China to the region: twenty Arab states are partners in this initiative and are exploring opportunities for lucrative participation in projects in the logistics and technology fields. The Saudi-Chinese joint statement refers to the harmonization plan between the BRI and the Saudi Vision 2030 that was signed during the visit.

Regional implications

Unsurprisingly, regional and Western commentators see Xi Jinping’s three summits in Riyadh as a major challenge to US hegemony in West Asia. Since the late 1970s, the United States has been the main political and military presence in the region, with Arab states providing full support for American strategic interests and military incursions, even when, as in the case of the American attack against Iraq in 2003, they were seen as harming their own interests.

West Asia’s engagement with China is in fact just the latest manifestation of the significant changes that have already been apparent in the region, changes that have signaled a coming of age on the part of regional states. , taking foreign policy initiatives and interactions without any US involvement or approval. The most important of these initiatives were: the five rounds of dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2021-22, Turkey’s outreach to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and the Iraq-Jordan-Egypt consortium set up in August 2021.

More recently, in the wake of the war in Ukraine, virtually no West Asian nation has heeded the United States’ call to impose sanctions on Russia, nor have oil-producing regions succumbed to US pressure to increase oil production, but prioritized their own interests and the integrity of OPEC+ which includes Russia as a major player.

The main reason for this disenchantment with the United States has been the pervasive uncertainties in the region about the United States’ commitment to defending the security and political interests of its regional partners, the changing priorities of the States United States and its constant strategic narcissism (in the words of former Security Adviser HR McMaster), where the United States takes the support of its allies for granted, disregarding

HR McMaster: The United States is afflicted with “strategic narcissism,” which “produces policies and strategies based on faulty assumptions, wishful thinking, and short-term approaches to long-term problems.” An example is the 20-year, “fought 20 times” Afghan war. https://t.co/fhPFCOyGfi — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) April 3, 2021

China poses no such burdens. Its links with the regional states have a largely economic content. They are not conditioned by extraneous considerations, such as human rights, but instead offer significant opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in energy, technology and logistics exchanges.

China, as an advanced country operating within an authoritarian political framework, offers an attractive development model for West Asian states as it is non-intrusive and non-prescriptive. Importantly, in its policy approaches, China pursues a thoughtful and consistent long-term vision, unlike the United States whose policies are constantly evolving based on domestic electoral considerations, lobbyist pressures and changes in the White House.

Outlook for China and the region

The question posed by most commentators is whether China is now ready to replace the United States as the guarantor of security in West Asia. This may be the wrong question. China clearly has neither the will nor the ability to challenge the US military presence in the region. In CENTCOM, the United States has armed forces throughout the region, with military personnel located in several states in the region. China has only a rudimentary presence, a small base in Djibouti and occasional incursions by its warships into parts of the Indian Ocean.

The problem here is not the formidable forces the United States has in West Asia, but the strategic objectives it is supposed to serve beyond constantly threatening Iran with armed assault, there is little evidence long-term interests or regional strategy that these forces are meant to serve. advance. Certainly, nothing indicates that the United States functions as a guarantor of regional security.

The Arab states also do not report any alienation from the United States, what is asserted is that the states in the region wish to pursue their own interests, seek the freedom to choose their political partners and economic and, above all, do not wish to be part of a global binary a new cold war envisaged by the United States. So while the United States will remain a major security partner of most Arab states and the main arms supplier for the foreseeable future, it will not enjoy a monopoly in either engagement.

At the same time, West Asia will continue to experience considerable Sino-American competition: in energy sales, China can be expected to encourage the switch from the dollar to the petroyuan through the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange and competes with the United States and other Western nations to provide nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

China will also try to expand its arms sales to the region, while setting up defense manufacturing units in some countries: according to reports, China has set up a ballistic missile production plant in Arabia Saudi Arabia and provided armed drones, worth about $4 billion, which the United States was unwilling to provide. This is, at present, only a tiny fraction of the arms supplies from the United States.

China is also likely to seek to extend its arc of influence by offering West Asian countries BRICS plus membership and an expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organization. China will also join forces with the GCC and other Arab states to reach out to Africa. The Saudi-Chinese joint statement speaks of the cooperation and partnership between the two countries to support stability and development on the African continent.

What China and West Asia jointly signal is the end of US hegemony and the dawn of a new multipolar order.

(The author, former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, holds the Ram Sathe Chair of International Studies, Symbiosis International University, Pune.)