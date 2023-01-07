Confrontation, anger and Donald Trump – an extraordinary night as the United States finally has a new president | American News





What an amazing night. A Republican politician holding back another. The budding speaker facing the man who had just blocked him.

And a former president calling in the room. All of this captured by the cameras inside the House of Representatives.

Last-minute deals, angry faces, rallies of rebels, all captured as modern-day old masters.

It all came as politicians gathered for their 14th vote in four days to elect a speaker – the second in line for the US presidency.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy thought he had it in the bag this time.

He had offered so many concessions to the small cohort of ultra-conservative Republicans who had blocked him for days.

He had promised them extremely influential committee positions and promised to change the rules governing his stability. This, he hoped, would get their vote.

His concessions attracted most of these Trumpian troublemakers.

But then a shock. Matt Gaetz, the controversial conservative and maverick didn’t play ball.

Despite enthusiastically referring to Mr. McCarthy as “president-elect” on Fox News hours earlier and saying he was “running out of things to ask McCarthy”, Mr. Gaetz n didn’t vote for him. Always eager to be in the limelight?

Mr. McCarthy lost. He walked to confront Mr. Gaetz. They looked angry. Then, from behind, another congressman approached. Republican Mike Rogers, with a few words of his own for Mr. Gaetz before being restrained by another.

The cameras captured it all.

This is the Republican Party today. And January 6th happens to be the anniversary of an insurrection that was encouraged by some of these people.

A few yards away, another politician – conspiracy theorist, QAnon supporter and MP Marjorie Taylor Green, controversial even within her own party, held her phone, an active call. On screen, the initials DT.

Donald Trump – always pulls the strings, or does his best to. His team says he was on the phone with several House politicians, including Mr. Gaetz.

His divisive politics have empowered this fringe group of ultra-conservatives, who are now disruptive on their own.

For four days, Mr. McCarthy had capitulated to their marginal demands. They can decide because the Republican majority is so small.

It looked like it was all over for Mr. McCarthy, for the week at least.

Image: Kevin McCarthy smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber. Photo: AP

But the man who had voted “no” moments earlier had suddenly changed his mind.

Mr. Gaetz and Mr. McCarthy shook hands. Concluded deals, a democratic compromise? Or desperate Republican infighting that will put Mr. McCarthy as president in a straitjacket, the least powerful president in years, unable to govern, beholden to his own far right.

It is said that Kevin McCarthy always wanted this job.

His fans say he’s a real conservative. Not pure and hard but robust and fair. His critics say he always put power and politics ahead of democracy and the American people.

The truth, perhaps, is that he will be what those who put him through want him to be. He’s their man now.

