Indonesia is moving its capital, but at what environmental cost?

The future city of Nusantara must replace the current capital by 2024, threatened by rising waters and pollution.

Located on the edge of the Java Sea, Jakarta is sinking at an alarming rate due to the uncontrolled extraction of its groundwater.

According to a 2021 study by the Indonesian Agency for Technology Assessment and Application, the megalopolis is sinking about six centimeters a year, a particularly rapid phenomenon compared to other coastal cities.

If urgent measures are not taken, a quarter of the capital could be submerged by 2050, according to the National Agency for Research and Innovation.

Workers dredge mud from the riverbed that divides downtown Jakarta ahead of the rainy season to prevent flooding. Photo: Getty Images / BAY ISMOYO

The researchers also estimate that the water supply of Jakarta and its region could run out by 2050 if the government does not slow down the expansion of the megalopolis.

as the population explodes, problems with the sanitation system will get worse, pollutants will contaminate rivers and shallow groundwater, rendering them unusable warns Heri Andreas, an earth scientist at the Bandung Institute of Technology.

The move is also motivated by the proximity of Jakarta to the tectonic faults that cross the archipelago, which makes the city vulnerable to earthquakes.

The island of Borno, meanwhile, is in the area of ​​the country least likely to be affected by earthquakes, as it is further from the belt of fire of the Pacific.

With some 30 million inhabitants, Jakarta is one of the densest cities in the world. It is heavily polluted by road traffic, a deficient garbage collection system, which pushes residents to burn their garbage, and fumes from surrounding coal-fired power stations.

Monster traffic jams paralyze traffic for hours, which, according to the government, represents economic losses of several billion dollars.

Rebalancing the economic and political poles

Indonesia’s population and the country’s economy are disproportionately concentrated on the island of Java, home to almost half of the country’s 270 million people.

The province of East Kalimantan, where the new capital will be built, has less than 4 million inhabitants.

The transfer of the capital will allow for better distribution and more equity. A quote from Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

Joko Widodo has sketched out a utopian city, in harmony with nature, on an area four times larger than Jakarta and where the inhabitants will travel by bicycle or in electric vehicles.

The chief administrative officer of the new capital, Bambang Susantono, assured reporters in December that Nusantara, billed as the first sustainable forest town, would achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Architect Sofian Sibarani explains his vision for the new capital. Photo: Getty Images / ADEK BERRY

We try to create a city that works with nature instead of replacing it underlined the architect Sofian Sibarani, responsible for the master plan of the new capital.

The initial project includes a parliament, housing, a dam, a large mosque and a presidential palace in the shape of the mythical Indonesian bird Garuda.

disaster announcement

However, environmental activists fear that the construction of a new Borno metropolis, in the heart of an ecosystem rich in thousands of animal and plant species, will accelerate deforestation and destroy one of the largest and oldest areas of tropical forest. .

It’s going to be a massive ecological disaster. A quote from Uli Arta Siagian, of the Indonesian conservation organization Walhi

The Borno rainforest is threatened by the Indonesian capital’s relocation project. Photo: Getty Images / ADEK BERRY

Borno, divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, is described by Indonesians as one of the plant lungs . It is home to proboscis monkeys (long-nosed monkeys), clouded panthers, pigtail macaques and giant bats.

In the area where Nusantara will be built, there are also some 20,000 people belonging to 21 indigenous groups, who live mainly from the forest.

Sibukdin, chief of the Balik tribe, is afraid that this project will tear his people from their ancestral lands.

More than 90% of the forest area in which this hunter-gatherer ethnicity once lived has already been lost since the 1970s due to economic exploitation.

A dam project aimed at providing the future capital with drinking water has also already caused the demolition of a nearby cemetery, making Sibukdin inconsolable .

It erased our tracks he observes. It’s like we have no rights he told AFP.

Sibudkin, chief of the Balik tribe, visits a cemetery belonging to his tribe in the Sepaku district of eastern Borno. Photo: Getty Images / ADEK BERRY

While the authorities are committed to respecting the rights of indigenous peoples, provincial officials say their land claims will be Costs and confirmed only if there is evidence of any right of ownership.

However, Sibukdin points out that the government does not formally recognize all the land where the Balik tribe lives.

When the new capital is here, where can we go? A quote from Sibukdin, chief of the Balik tribe, inhabitant of Borno

A big challenge

Bambang Susantono, chief administrative officer of the new capital, assures that the first stage of construction will be completed by next year.

Raising the necessary funds for the construction and inauguration of Nusantara before the end of President Joko Widodo’s mandate in October 2024, as planned, however, appears to be a major challenge.

But for some people in the region, the change is already being felt.

In a sanctuary where some 120 orangutans are acclimatized to wild life before being released into the forest, uncontrolled deforestation has intensified since the announcement in 2019 of the founding of a new capital.

An orangutan in a rehabilitation center Penajam Paser Utara, Borno Photo: Getty Images / ADEK BERRY

Illegal mines [et] real estate speculators are encroaching on our land. It’s a threat to our rehabilitation project animals, says Jamartin Sihite, director of the Borno Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF).

Some 40% of the 1,800-hectare reforested sanctuary has suffered damage in recent years, he estimates.

And the increase in human activities in the region puts other ecosystems at risk.

Agus Bei, who has devoted part of his life to preserving 150 hectares of mangroves, worries about the consequences of the race for profits on biodiversity.