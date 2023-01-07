Politics
Indonesia is moving its capital, but at what environmental cost?
The future city of Nusantara must replace the current capital by 2024, threatened by rising waters and pollution.
Located on the edge of the Java Sea, Jakarta is sinking at an alarming rate due to the uncontrolled extraction of its groundwater.
According to a 2021 study by the Indonesian Agency for Technology Assessment and Application, the megalopolis is sinking about six centimeters a year, a particularly rapid phenomenon compared to other coastal cities.
If urgent measures are not taken, a quarter of the capital could be submerged by 2050, according to the National Agency for Research and Innovation.
The researchers also estimate that the water supply of Jakarta and its region could run out by 2050 if the government does not slow down the expansion of the megalopolis.
as the population explodes, problems with the sanitation system will get worse, pollutants will contaminate rivers and shallow groundwater, rendering them unusablewarns Heri Andreas, an earth scientist at the Bandung Institute of Technology.
The move is also motivated by the proximity of Jakarta to the tectonic faults that cross the archipelago, which makes the city vulnerable to earthquakes.
The island of Borno, meanwhile, is in the area of the country least likely to be affected by earthquakes, as it is further from the
belt of fire of the Pacific.
With some 30 million inhabitants, Jakarta is one of the densest cities in the world. It is heavily polluted by road traffic, a deficient garbage collection system, which pushes residents to burn their garbage, and fumes from surrounding coal-fired power stations.
Monster traffic jams paralyze traffic for hours, which, according to the government, represents economic losses of several billion dollars.
Rebalancing the economic and political poles
Indonesia’s population and the country’s economy are disproportionately concentrated on the island of Java, home to almost half of the country’s 270 million people.
The province of East Kalimantan, where the new capital will be built, has less than 4 million inhabitants.
The transfer of the capital will allow for better distribution and more equity.
Joko Widodo has sketched out a utopian city, in harmony with nature, on an area four times larger than Jakarta and where the inhabitants will travel by bicycle or in electric vehicles.
The chief administrative officer of the new capital, Bambang Susantono, assured reporters in December that Nusantara, billed as the first sustainable forest town, would achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
We try to create a city that works with nature instead of replacing itunderlined the architect Sofian Sibarani, responsible for the master plan of the new capital.
The initial project includes a parliament, housing, a dam, a large mosque and a presidential palace in the shape of the mythical Indonesian bird Garuda.
disaster announcement
However, environmental activists fear that the construction of a new Borno metropolis, in the heart of an ecosystem rich in thousands of animal and plant species, will accelerate deforestation and destroy one of the largest and oldest areas of tropical forest. .
It’s going to be a massive ecological disaster.
Borno, divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, is described by Indonesians as one of the
plant lungs. It is home to proboscis monkeys (long-nosed monkeys), clouded panthers, pigtail macaques and giant bats.
In the area where Nusantara will be built, there are also some 20,000 people belonging to 21 indigenous groups, who live mainly from the forest.
Sibukdin, chief of the Balik tribe, is afraid that this project will tear his people from their ancestral lands.
More than 90% of the forest area in which this hunter-gatherer ethnicity once lived has already been lost since the 1970s due to economic exploitation.
A dam project aimed at providing the future capital with drinking water has also already caused the demolition of a nearby cemetery, making Sibukdin
inconsolable.
It erased our trackshe observes.
It’s like we have no rightshe told AFP.
While the authorities are committed to respecting the rights of indigenous peoples, provincial officials say their land claims will be
Costs and confirmed only if there is evidence of any right of ownership.
However, Sibukdin points out that the government does not formally recognize all the land where the Balik tribe lives.
When the new capital is here, where can we go?
A big challenge
Bambang Susantono, chief administrative officer of the new capital, assures that the first stage of construction will be completed by next year.
Raising the necessary funds for the construction and inauguration of Nusantara before the end of President Joko Widodo’s mandate in October 2024, as planned, however, appears to be a major challenge.
But for some people in the region, the change is already being felt.
In a sanctuary where some 120 orangutans are acclimatized to wild life before being released into the forest, uncontrolled deforestation has intensified since the announcement in 2019 of the founding of a new capital.
Illegal mines [et] real estate speculators are encroaching on our land. It’s a threat to our rehabilitation project animals, says Jamartin Sihite, director of the Borno Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF).
Some 40% of the 1,800-hectare reforested sanctuary has suffered damage in recent years, he estimates.
And the increase in human activities in the region puts other ecosystems at risk.
Agus Bei, who has devoted part of his life to preserving 150 hectares of mangroves, worries about the consequences of the race for profits on biodiversity.
If the mangroves are destroyed, the endemic animals will also disappear. Future generations will only hear of them in stories.
|
Sources
2/ https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1946581/indonesie-politique-nature-economie-environnement-urbanisme
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia is moving its capital, but at what environmental cost?
- Confrontation, anger and Donald Trump – an extraordinary night as the United States finally has a new president | American News
- Tsitsipas outsmarts Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco | world News
- Is shared influence between China and the United States the new norm in West Asia?
- The Best Places to Buy Sweaters in Philadelphia
- Women’s hockey knocked down by the state of Minnesota
- Google open-sourced CDC file transfer from Stadia’s ashes
- Anant Nag Goes ‘All Out’ to SRK and Deepika, Slams Bollywood for Promoting ‘Nudity’
- US announces $3 billion military aid to Ukraine
- PTI locked horns with military in vote of no confidence against Imran Khan, says Fawad on BBCs HARDtalk
- Prime Minister Modi to issue postage stamp dedicated to safe and legal migration