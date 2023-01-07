PM Modi’s remarks echoed G-20 at UN…America wants to end Ukraine-India war – PressWire18





The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for the past 10 months. Due to the global side effects, everyone wanted this war to end as soon as possible. The US Biden administration has said India and the United States "are in broad agreement" that bringing lasting peace to Ukraine is essential. State Department spokesman Ned Price said his country remains closely engaged with its allies and partners, including India, on the conflict in Ukraine and that the international community remains steadfast in the need to hold the Responsible Russia. In his daily press briefing on Friday, he said, "We fully agree with India's view that bringing lasting peace to Ukraine is essential." The same message was also given by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. At the G-20 group meeting, he addressed the world leaders present and expressed his views on peace. We welcome that.



Putin’s ceasefire broken in Ukraine, Russia accuses Ukrainian army of attacking in Donbass “Prime Minister Modi’s remarks resonated all the way to the UN”

“We salute India’s support for the Ukrainian people,” Price said. India called for an immediate end to Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and also provided it with humanitarian aid. We also fully agree with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s statement that today’s era is not an era of war. Of course, this is a remark that has found an echo within the G-20. We also heard this comment at the United Nations. “In close contact with allies like India”

He said the United States believed that countries like India with ties to Russia and Ukraine might be able to help bring relevant parties to the table of dialogue and diplomacy that could end this war. Responding to a question about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Price said the United States remains in close contact with allies and partners around the world. He said that India was of course also involved in this file and that the international community was adamant on the need to hold Russia accountable for this.



