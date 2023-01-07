Donald Trump, his company and his children ordered to face a lawsuit for fraud in New York





A judge has denied a request by Donald Trump, his company and three of his children to dismiss New York’s $250million lawsuit accusing them of misleading banks and insurers for years about asset values of former presidents, keeping the case on track for trial in October. .

Trump’s motion to dismiss the civil fraud suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James was denied on Friday by state court judge Arthur Engoron.

It is the latest in a series of rulings issued by the judge against the embattled former president in the case. On Friday, Engoron said some defense claims by Trump’s legal team, including that the trial was part of a larger political witch hunt, bordered on frivolity.

Here, a sophisticated defense attorney should have been better informed, Engoron wrote. The judge refused to sanction Trump’s lawyers as he had threatened earlier this week, saying such action was unnecessary because the court had made its case.

The decision ensures that one of Trump’s biggest corporate legal threats will remain on voters’ radar as he continues to seek a return to the White House in 2024. He also faces federal investigations into his handling of classified documents and his actions surrounding the 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

James filed his lawsuit in September against Trump, the Trump Organization, and his three eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, all senior executives at the company. James accused them of manipulating the value of Trump’s assets for years to inflate his wealth. The state says the scheme helped Trump secure better loan and insurance terms, as well as lower his tax bill, resulting in at least $250 million in illegal gains.

We look forward to receiving a full and proper review of our arguments on appeal, Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, but Engoron has repeatedly dismissed his main defenses that the suit was politically motivated, that James lacked the legal capacity to sue him, and that his company’s accounting firm had used disclaimers warning banks and insurers that its financial statements had not been audited.

Trump argued in court papers that James essentially fabricated a case even though there was no demonstration of actual harm (to the public or anyone else). The former president said in filings that the alleged victims are all corporate titans perfectly capable of advancing their own considerable legal rights.

Key developments

Trumps New Delaware Entity Warrants Asset Restriction, NY says Trump company will be monitored by ex-judge during New York trial.

We sued Mr. Trump because we found he engaged in years of extensive financial fraud to enrich himself and cheat the system, James said in a statement. Today’s decision makes it clear that Donald Trump is not above the law and must answer for his actions in court.

The decision allowing the civil case to continue comes after two Trump companies and the longtime chief financial officer of Trump Organizations were convicted of tax crimes in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney in cooperation with James.

The state’s attorney general previously obtained an injunction prohibiting the Trump company from disposing of or transferring significant assets in the course of the case without first notifying a court-appointed monitor, a remarkable level of outside oversight of the society of former presidents. Trump appealed that decision.

Trump and his children were all deposed as part of the pre-trial investigation, though the former president argued his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and did not answer any questions other than to confirm his name.

Although her case is civil, James said she believes her investigation revealed federal criminal responsibility and referred the case to federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the Internal Revenue Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/donald-trump-his-company-and-kids-ordered-to-face-new-york-fraud-suit-101673048383622.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos