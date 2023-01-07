Politics
Will Erdogan and Assad soon meet to bury the hatchet?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan teases a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assadnegotiated by Vladimir Poutine. The Russian president had been pushing for a Turkish-Russian reconciliation for years, and the end game seems closer than ever, propelled by Erdogan’s sense of opportunity in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Come together? On Thursday, Erdogan gave the most optimistic assessment yet of the prospects for reconciliation with Assad: As Russia-Turkey-Syria, we have launched a process through the meeting of our intelligence chiefs and our ministers of Defense in Moscow. Then, God willing, we will meet our foreign ministers trilaterally. Then, depending on developments, we will meet as leaders.
The Syrian opposition put on notice:On Friday, the Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar warned Turkish-backed opposition groups in Syria against “provocations that could disrupt a potential rapprochement between Syria and Turkey, while assuring the groups that Ankara would not betray them, should the process move forward, as reported by Ezgi Akin”. took place in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib this week, reports Marita Kassis.
Syrian Kurds in Crossfire:Erdogan is, as always, candid about his top priority in Syria: annihilating the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and their associated local parties, the Democratic Union Party and the People’s Protection Front, as Amberin Zaman explains. . Turkey links the groups to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist group. A deal with Assad could pre-empt a long-threatened invasion to fill gaps in Turkey’s security belt 30 kilometers (18 miles) deep in Syria. Erdogan said Turkey planned to destroy all the infrastructure of the terrorist group from which it derives its strength.
Domestic policy :Erdogan’s interests in Syria are linked to his national political and economic priorities. Turkey is holding elections in June, but the date could be earlier, due to difficult economic circumstances, as Andrew Wilks reports. Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees, putting pressure on the economy. Turkey’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has said it will make peace with Syria. Inflation remains alarming despite a drop in December, as Mustafa Sonmez explains.
Erdogan plays Putin’s weak hand. Putin has long sought to reconcile Assad and Erdogan in order to stabilize Syria and counter US and Iranian influence there. The escalation of Russian and Iranian support for Syria in 2015 saved the Assad government from collapse. Putin could point to Syria as a major military and diplomatic success, as many in the region question the United States’ ability to resist. Since 2016, Putin has cultivated and pushed the so-called Astana Group of Russia, Iran and Turkey to manage their disparate interests in Syria, over time supplanting Western influence and undermining the political process under the influence. aegis of the United Nations. But with Putin and Russia now bogged down in Ukraine, Erdogan has taken over as a partner and mediator for Moscow, should a deal be struck.
Israel will not wait in Syria.Putin also sought to prevent Syria from becoming an all-out battleground between Iranian forces and their proxies in Syria and Israel. Al-Monitor got the scoop on the 2018 Helsinki summit between Putin and the US president donald trump on past plans to de-escalate Israeli-Iranian tensions in Syria. It wasn’t going anywhere then, and it’s unlikely to be going anywhere now. Israel bombed Damascus International Airport on Monday. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would take strong measures to prevent the entrenchment of the Iranian army in Syria and elsewhere and that we would not wait. On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted that they would not allow Hezbollah 2.0 into Syria.
The UAE is entering a vacuum.On Wednesday, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made his second visit to Syria since November 2021, a sign of a slow normalization of Damascus’ relations with the Arab world, which the Biden administration opposes. With Assad seemingly entrenched, and Russia unlikely and unable to balance Iran’s dominant role, Abu Dhabi and other capitals are unwilling to cede Syria solely to Iran. Arab states also do not want to see Syria once again become an even more failed or failing state, after more than a decade of civil war and sanctions.
US policy is unlikely to change.US policy includes support for humanitarian access throughout Syria; promote accountability for human rights abuses and non-proliferation by the Syrian government through sanctions; supporting the UN political process; and prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State, which the United States calls low level insurgency. The Pentagon maintains around 800 troops in Syria, working with and through the SDF. The US has bombed Iran-backed militias that routinely undermine the US mission and interests in Syria.
Five Final Takeaways: Can U.S. Syria Policy Keep Up?
1. The United States considers the D-ISIS strategy in Syria a success and is unlikely to withdraw its forces, at least for now. The deployment was a low-cost, high-return investment for leverage in an uncertain environment. The United States and the SDF administer areas that include oil fields and other key resources. The Syrian Kurds now understand the limits of American engagement.
2. Some members of Congress will call on the United States to apply more sanctions under the CAESAR Act, as reported by Elizabeth Hagedorn. However, the sanctions do little to undermine Assad and aggravate the humanitarian and economic crises that put Syria at further risk of state collapse.
3. The United States has other priorities, including Russia and Ukraine, pushing Syria even further into the background. Both Moscow and Tehran should feel vindicated by Assad’s continued rule, but they are distracted by the war in Ukraine and, in Iran’s case, four months of protests. The United States on Friday sanctioned Iranian drone suppliers for supplying Russia to Ukraine. Erdogan and Assad are the beneficiaries here.
4. Turkey-Syria reconciliation is not a done deal and there remains a risk of military conflict via a Turkish military incursion into the north or a Syrian attack on rebel-held Idlib. The confluence of countries with military assets and proxies in Syria, the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Israel suggests that the situation may escalate at any time or evolve into a regional conflict of low intensity.
5. The use of chemical weapons in Syria could lead to a US attack, as happened in 2017 and 2018.
