Malaysian private sector to show interest in working with Indonesia during Prime Minister’s official visit





SEPANG: A total of eight Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) will be signed between the Malaysian and Indonesian private sectors, during the Prime Minister’s first official visit to the neighboring country, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said. The Foreign Minister said there will also be a ceremony to hand over 11 Letters of Interest (LoI) from Malaysian companies to the capital’s President Bambang Susantono to register Malaysia’s interest in working closely together with Indonesia to develop the new capital in Kalimantan. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is making his first official visit as the 10th Prime Minister to Indonesia on Sunday January 8. During his two-day visit, Anwar will also meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 9 in Istana Bogor. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Zambry and the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. Raising the curtain ahead of his official visit on Saturday (January 7) here, Zambry said the visit would focus primarily on issues relating to border demarcation, trade cooperation, migrant workers and discrimination at home. palm oil, among others. “Among the key issues to be discussed are economic cooperation, including Malaysia’s potential investment in Ibu Kota Negara (IKN) Nusantara, the strategy to combat palm oil discrimination by the European Union (EU), land and maritime demarcation issues, employment and protection of Indonesian migrant workers and as well as Indonesia’s ASEAN presidency in 2023,” he said. During the visit, Zambry said Anwar was also expected to deliver a public lecture on Malaysia-Indonesia strategic relations and have an engagement session with the Malaysian Diaspora in Jakarta. In 2021, Indonesia was Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner in the world and the third largest within Asean with trade valued at RM95.31 billion. For the period January to November 2022, Indonesia was Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner globally and the second largest trading partner within ASEAN, with total trade increasing by 41.7% to 120.26 billion RM.

