Johnson’s background meant he struggled to meet the race report request

B Oris Johnson’s background meant he struggled to respond to a controversial Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities report and as prime minister he conceded the race was tough for me, his chairman has claimed .

The claims were made in an interview with commission chairman Lord Sewell in The House magazine.

Lord Sewell reportedly said former Prime Minister Mr Johnson’s poor track record of making statements about race left him with a problem over how to respond to the report when it came out in 2021, adding that he had said in a meeting that the race was difficult for me.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said there had been a misunderstanding, saying Mr Johnson had an excellent track record, but correctly declined a suggestion that he should submit the report himself, to keep it independent of government.

He cannot deliver a nuanced argument on race given his background, Lord Sewell also reportedly told The House.

Read more

Published in March 2021, the government-backed landmark review of racial disparities in Britain was commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But some of its findings have proved controversial, in particular Lord Sewells’ remarks in the foreword that we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities, and a suggestion that it there was no evidence of institutional racism.

Critics have accused him of being culturally deaf, out of step with public opinion and steeped in denial.

Lord Sewell defended the report and questioned whether critics had actually read it.

Lord Sewell has now also claimed he had asked David Lammy to join the committee and the Labor MP was keen, but after speaking to party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he could not, according to The House.

The chairman of the commissions is said to have contacted Mr Lammy to avoid accusations of bias, with Lord Sewell saying he had gone to David Lammy and asked him to be on the commission.

What happened is that he wanted to do it. He then went to talk to Starmer. And then he said, well because of politics, I can’t come.

A Labor source told the PA news agency it was complete nonsense and that Mr Lammy had never intended to be on the commission.

Lord Sewell also says in the article that Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch was not comfortable with the commission’s recommendation calling for low-level Class B drug possession offenses to be diverted to public health solutions.

But Lord Sewell adds that she realized she had to take an independent report and run with it.

When the commission’s report was first published, Mr Johnson, then Prime Minister, said: The Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities has been launched to carry out a detailed and data-based review of inequalities in the of the whole population and to establish a positive program for money.

He said it was then right for the government to consider the recommendations in detail, adding that the whole of government remained fully committed to building a fairer Britain and to taking the necessary steps to address disparities where they existed. .

The government has also defended it from some of the criticism.

In March 2022, the government published its official response, setting out what it described as a series of measures that translate the findings of the commissions’ report into concrete actions.

Ms Badenoch thanked the commissioner in the foreword to the government’s response and said the report delivered a compelling message: as a country we have come a long way, but we can go further.

Responding to claims reported in The House, a spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: This is a misunderstanding. It has been suggested that as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson will present the report himself.

He correctly declined to do so because the report was independent of the government.

Mr. Johnson has an excellent track record. He named the most diverse cabinet in UK history, with 18% of BAME origin.

Indeed, the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, which produced the Sewell report, was commissioned by Mr Johnson to investigate racial disparities in the UK.