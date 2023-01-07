New Blockchain Developments in China





China claims to have more than 1,400 companies developing blockchain solutions, according to a Publish in CoinGeek. The information comes from the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT). There may be some nuance of definition here, as many businesses (including banks, etc.) are working on blockchain solutions that would not be considered a blockchain business, which we might loosely define as a business financial technology company specializing in blockchain-based products. Nonetheless, the CAICT white paper claims that more than 50% of what they describe as blockchain companies globally are either in China or the United States. Other things highlighted in the referenced white paper are that blockchain education is a priority in China, with at least 48 higher education institutions offering some form of blockchain course. CoinGeeks Steve Kaaru points out that while China has been hostile to bitcoin, CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping has been a strong supporter of China taking over blockchain leadership. We can point out that e-yuan, Chinas CBDC, is now actively used in many cities and is based on blockchain. China previously banned internet coin offerings as well as block mining, while warning citizens not to invest in the metaverse. There was also some reluctance to endorse NFTs, but according to the CoinGeek article, some reluctance on this came from a Chinese court. We know that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has been active in wholesale cross-border testing of CBDCs, and given the success of the DeFi test between JP Morgan and DBS in Singapore, it will likely refocus them in this space. The article finalizes some of CAICT’s thoughts on the best uses of blockchain to benefit China, including telecommunications, regulation, retail, and cross-border payments (mentioned here earlier). We have also recently released some members research on B2B uses of cryptocurrencies, as well as a general status of developments around the world. These include wholesale CBDCs, trading across borders, capital markets (NFTs), etc., all of which typically involve distributed ledger technology. Preview by Steve MurphyDirector, Commercial and Corporate Payments Consulting at Mercator Advisory Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paymentsjournal.com/new-developments-in-blockchain-in-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos