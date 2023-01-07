Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika sparks dating rumors as she poses with mystery man





Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik may have separated in 2019. According to reports, the duo are not getting back together despite their efforts to make their marriage work. Now, Avantika’s new post has created an internet buzz with fans wondering if she has found love again. Photos of Imran Khan’s ex-wife with a mystery man have sparked dating rumours.

Avantika Malik took to Instagram on Friday (January 6) to share glimpses of her December discharge with her family. The images also included her daughter Imara’s cute Christmas photos. But some photos caught the attention of fans in which Avantika is seen posing with a mysterious man named Sahib Singh Lamba. Sharing the photos, she captioned them as “#decemberdump in January!! It used to be the szn but it’s over now.

Here are the pictures of Avantika Malik that sparked dating rumours:

In the photos, Avantika is seen posing with Lamba with a glass of drink in her hand. The photo appears to be from their New Year’s Eve party. Fans quickly took to the comments section and wrote, “Hey, looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats!!!!!. A another asked, boyfriend?

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik married in 2011 and became parents to daughter Imara in 2014. After eight years together, the couple reportedly split in 2019. But no news of their divorce surfaced until here. However, in May last year, it was reported that the two had no plans to get back together.

Imran Khan, who lives a secluded life away from the limelight, caused a stir when he attended the engagement ceremony for Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, with Nupur Shikhar. He posed for dads with a smile at the event.

Also read: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare get engaged; Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao attend the ceremony

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/bollywood-news/imran-khan-estranged-wife-avantika-malik-sparks-dating-rumours-as-she-poses-with-mystery-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos