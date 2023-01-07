President Jokowi inaugurates SPAM Durolis





Rokan Hilir (wartamagelang.com) – President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of having a drinking water supply system (SPAM) in each province to reduce diseases caused by poor quality drinking water in the community. This was conveyed by President Jokowi in his statement to the media team after the inauguration of Durolis Regional SPAM (Dumai-Rokan Hilir-Bengkalis) at Rokan Hilir Regency on Thursday, January 5, 2023. I hope that with the construction of this SPAM, the quality of drinking water used by the community will improve, it will also reduce a lot of things likegrowth retardation, maybe some diseases where previously the water was not treated first. I think all provinces need SPAM like this, said the Head of State. In a separate statement, UPT SPAM Chief Rokan Hilir Zulkarnain said the management of Durolis SPAM is in a coastal area with poor water quality. According to Zulkarnain, the existence of SPAM in the area is of great benefit to the surrounding community. The quality of groundwater or underground water is indeedproblemat this time with the turbidity of the water, this water cannot be used directly. But after the existence of the Durolis SPAM then we perform this treatment which is very beneficial for the community, suitable for consumption by the community, said Zulkarnain. Additionally, Zulkarnain said the construction of the Durolis SPAM was a government program to meet the drinking water needs of the community. It is a government program, that is to say, it is effectively aimed at the community. “Providing safe and clean water to the community is our goal and our objective,” Zulkarnain said in the BPMI Setpres statement received by wartamagelang.com. (wq)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartamagelang.com/presiden-jokowi-resmikan-spam-durolis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos