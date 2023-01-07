India has banned TikTok. the United States can learn from it.

The future of TikTok in the United States is increasingly uncertain as pressure to ban it increases.

To see what might happen if the US banned TikTok, analysts say to watch India.

India’s TikTok ban was a huge opportunity for Meta, YouTube and Snapchat.

It seems unlikely that TikTok will be banned in the United States. But it is becoming more and more likely day by day.

Mark Mahaney, the respected internet analyst at Evercore ISI, told Insider that although TikTok doesn’t have “more than a 50% chance of being banned” in the US, the percentage has increased over the past six months. months as the review has deepened. the app ties with ByteDance, its China-based owner.

And US regulators have one important thing to point out in the pursuit of this dramatic action. In a recent interview with The Economic TimesIndian newspaper Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission described India’s TikTok ban as an “incredibly important precedent” and a “guiding star” for other countries.

Why did India ban TikTok?

In 2020, after a geopolitical dispute with China, India banned the app altogether, citing a law that allows the government to block websites and apps in the interests of ‘sovereignty and integrity’ from the country.

Mark Shmulik, an analyst at Bernstein, said as political pressure mounts for the US to follow suit, India’s stocks are “a useful proxy” because it’s a huge market. similar to the United States which banned “an application which is at the height of its popularity”. .”

What we’ve learned from the situation in India, analysts say, is that banning TikTok would likely be a huge boon to rivals like Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, but it would also complicate doing business internationally.

What Happened When India Banned TikTok

In the summer of 2020, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, Weibo and QQ, an instant messaging service owned by internet giant Tencent. At the time, TikTok had nearly 200 million users in India and considered the country its biggest market outside the United States.

Bernstein analysts wrote in a note to clients that the TikTok ban has not slowed the adoption of short-form video content on social media and given more market share to competitors like Snapchat, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. This has also given way to the rise of several local Indian apps.

“Instagram was the biggest beneficiary of the ban,” Bernstein analysts wrote. “As India is a prime market for major internet players with great monetization potential, Meta and Google have capitalized on the void left by TikTok.”

At the time of the ban, business experts told Insider it had implications for Indian citizens employed by the apps as engineers, customer service agents, supervisors and salespeople.

These experts also suggested that India’s decision to impose such a sweeping ban on apps owned by companies from another country could scare off international investment in the country’s fast-growing tech sector. After all, they said, the government has proven its power to suppress access to apps without much recourse.

“The decision to ban was made far too quickly without considering the impact it would have,” Amit Jangir, co-founder of Karbon Card, a Shanghai-based fintech startup, told Insider in 2020. fear that many foreign investors will now be reluctant or hesitant given that policy changes can be so drastic.”

Although the situation is not exactly the same, the United States could face these questions if it decides to ban TikTok.

Will the United States ban TikTok?

It is unknown how many users TikTok has in the United States. In September 2021, TikTok said it had 1 billion active global users, and its popularity has since grown in popularity.

State governments in the United States have banned the use of TikTok on government devices, and the federal government recently banned it on all federally owned devices, citing fears that Chinese authorities could access sensitive information through the app. Some Wall Street analysts believe companies will ban TikTok on company-owned devices, if they haven’t already.

Carr and others calling on the United States to ban TikTok completely have suggested that the only way to address the national security concern raised by the app is through a so-called blanket ban. Carr is, notably, the top Republican in the FCC, so his views do not necessarily reflect those of President Joe Biden or his administration.

Several analysts have argued that since TikTok is hugely popular with young voters, who tend to bias Democrats, the Biden administration probably wouldn’t want to risk losing them by pursuing a ban.

But analysts also believe that the situation could change drastically depending on the state of relations between the United States and China.

“On some level it’s very much about US-China government relations,” Mahaney said. “So if this continues to deteriorate, I can’t imagine it doesn’t increase the chances of some sort of TikTok ban.”

Do you have any advice or thoughts on TikTok? Contact this reporter by email at [email protected] or Signal at 925-364-4258. (Email-only PR pitches, please.)