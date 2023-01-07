Inviting his grandchildren to Prambanan Temple, President Jokowi promotes educational tourism • Radar Jogja





RADAR JOGJA – President Joko Widodo and Iriana Joko Widodo spent the weekend with their grandchildren in Jogjakarta. Precisely for an educational visit to Prambanan Temple Tourist Park, Sleman Regency, Jogjakarta Special Region (DIJ) Province, Saturday (7/1). There, President Jokowi was accompanied by his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife Selvi Ananda. As well as the two grandchildren of the president, namely Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah. The educational tour of President Jokowi and his family was this time guided by the Head of Cultural Preservation Center of Region X Kemenristekdikbud Manggar Sari by taking the tour while explaining the history of the Prambanan Temple. During his tour, Jan Ethes seemed to pay attention to all the explanations given by the guide regarding this world cultural heritage. It is the tallest, Manggar said pointing to the Shiva temple with a height of 47 meters. Next, President Jokowi and his two grandchildren entered one of the temples to take a closer look at the reliefs carved on the temple. Meanwhile, visitors seemed excited to see President Jokowi and his three grandchildren. They did not even expect to meet President Jokowi in this national tourist destination. “I never thought there would be Pak Jokowi on a study trip,” said Amelia, one of the visitors. Prambanan Temple is one of the national tourist destinations which can be an alternative vacation for the community. Previously, President Jokowi asked regional government officials to promote domestic tourism as Indonesia is rich in tourism potential. Again, thank you for inviting the community. Mr. Governor, Mr. Regent, Mr. Mayor, invite the public to travel only within the country, said President Jokowi during a briefing to all ministers, heads of institutions, heads of regions , heads of public enterprises (BUMN), commanders of regional military commands (pangdam)), the chief of regional police (kapolda) and the chief prosecutor (kajati) in September 2022 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta. (Press Secretariat Office/Dwi)

