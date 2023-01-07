Politics
Nurses want to ‘meet halfway’ over pay, MPs urged to stay out of Prince Harry revelations
4 minute read
The director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet me halfway on a nurses’ pay deal to end strikes, industrial action in the NHS ahead continue later this month.
Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN union, said Times Radio that nurses “understand the economic climate” in which the country finds itself and are prepared to compromise on their initial salary offer if the government agrees to enter into negotiations.
The union had demanded a 19 per cent wage increase to account for inflationary pressures and real wage cuts, but the Times indicated that they could compromise at 10%.
“I could sit here all day and tell you that nurses’ pay has dropped 20% over the past decade. Do I believe these nurses have the right [to 19 per cent]? Absolutely, I believe they are entitled to 19%. But we also understand the economic climate in which we operate,” Cullen told the newspaper. past imperfect podcast.
“And what I would say to Steve Barclay and the Prime Minister is to walk into a room and meet me halfway here and do what’s decent for these nurses.”
The RCN is then due to strike in parts of England on January 18 and 19.
Shadow minister advises MPs ‘not to say too much’ about royal revelations
A Labor MP said it was the ‘best course of action’ for MPs ‘not to say too much’ about the revelations in Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spareand the royal family.
The press has reported a number of details about the book, which will be published on January 10 in the UK after excerpts were leaked to The Guardianand copies were accidentally published in early Spain.
Allegations made in the book include that Prince William physically attacked Prince Harry in an argument sparked by comments about the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry also admits to using cocaine when he was Eton, killing 25 Taliban fighters as a soldier in Afghanistan and losing his virginity to an elderly horse-loving woman in a field behind a pub as a teenager.
The brothers also refer to each other as “Willy” and “Harold”, it turns out.
Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, is also featured prominently in the book. The prince reveals that he recently received messages from his mother’s spirit, indicating that he is now living the life she wanted for him.
Shadow Treasury Chief Secretary Pat McFadden was asked on Sky News this morning if he had ‘concerns about some of the revelations’ that have emerged from parts of the book, Spare, leaked ahead of the scheduled release next week.
“My advice to politicians like me and others is that while we’re seeing all of this unfold, it’s probably not very wise for us to say much about it,” McFadden said.
“I hope over time this will manage to patch itself up within the Royal Family. But I think it’s probably the best course of action for MPs not to say too much at the moment.
The Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham and former cabinet minister Tim Loughton told Prince Harry to ‘shut the fuck up’ on Wednesday in response to a trailer of the royal’s interview on CBS.
Loughton say it Evening Standard: “I’m just tired of his constant grandstanding now probably to sell his miserable book and get another Netflix deal.”
Boris Johnson ‘pushed’ to wear mask by government scientists
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “pushed” by government scientists to wear a mask during the Covid pandemic, one has revealed.
Professor David Halpern, behavioral scientist and CEO of the UK Behavioral Insights team, described in an interview published in the Telegraph how Johnson was convinced to wear a mask back when Johnson was at No 10.
He explained, “We shared a slide pack with him at one point. There was a series of images of almost every world leader wearing a mask and then a picture with him not,” he recalled.
This nudge was used to point out that “a normal thing for a world leader to do right now is to wear a mask.”
In November 2021, Johnson was asked to put on his mask three times while visiting a hospital in Northumberland.
Responding to criticism at the time, he said: “I wear a mask wherever the rules say I should.”
