He walked in like he was Imran Khan





Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah was impressed with the confidence of last man Abrar Ahmeds when he came out at bat in the dying moments of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday January 6. Shah joked that Ahmed entered as if he was Imran Khan.

The Pakistani-New Zealand test ended in a thrilling draw after the hosts’ last pair of wickets completed three and a half assists after Sarfaraz Ahmeds was sacked (118). Ready to chase a goal of 319, Pakistan finished 304/9. The draw meant the two-game series ended 0-0.

Naseem and Ahmed discussed their crucial partnership in Karachi in an interaction posted on the official Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) Twitter account. Recalling the moment Ahmed came on after Sarfaraz’s dismissal, Naseem said:

When he came in, I said to (Tim) Southee – look, he’s wearing glasses, it’s so late, he won’t be able to see the ball properly. It is not fair. But he entered in style, as if he were Imran Khan. I realized that this guy had confidence. A Crucial Stand in Day’s Last Moments

Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed’s latest wicket pairing tells how they conducted their partnership

Ahmed participated and said his batting partner gave him confidence that he could save the test and also lifted his spirits. He precised :

Naseem said be, trust yourself. I saw you in the nets. You beat well, especially against spinners. He told me to face the leg-spinner because, being one myself, I can read googly and pinball. He decided to play the off-spinner. It was our discussion.

Ahmed further claimed that if they had a few wickets, they might even have won the test. He commented:

If we had wickets in hand, we could have chased the target with one-two overs to spare.

Chasing 319, Pakistan lost half their side for 80. However, Sarfaraz came back to life with a superb one hundred.

I said to Southee, if you keep the same ground, I will go hunting – Naseem Shah

Although Pakistan were down nine points, Naseem faced Michael Bracewell in 89th place, slamming him for a six and a four. The fast bowler revealed an interesting interaction he had with skipper Kiwi Southee before the final over. The 19-year-old said:

I told Southee, if you keep the same ground, I’ll go hunting. But he fired defenders after those four and six. Then I decided that I wouldn’t go for it and a draw would be best.

Naseem also admitted that there were nerves in the middle during the final stages of the test. He signed :

You work hard for five days and then it comes down to the last 20-30 minutes, if we can survive or even push for the win.

Sarfaraz was named Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series. He scored 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert

