OPINION – China’s new relations with the Philippines and Turkmenistan

Recent meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping on one side and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the other side have important implications for Belt and Road initiatives and foreign policy. of the China Road. Clearly, China is keen to forge closer relations with countries along the Belt and Road by emphasizing the importance of mutual strategic interests, common goals of sustainable development and socio-economic and technological cooperation. win-win, and the need to maintain peace in a new world international order of which China’s renaissance and peaceful rise are the defining characteristics.

President Marcoss’ three-day visit from January 3-6 was politically and diplomatically significant in many ways.

First, President Xi Jinping, who met with him on Jan. 4, stressed that his visit was the first made by a senior political leader outside China as a sign of appreciation for Marcos’ friendly gesture. Xi added that China and the Philippines have a long-standing historical bond in which Marcoss’ father established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in June 1975. President Xi noted that the current trip of President Marcoss symbolized both a nostalgia and a journey. – a sensational visit, reminding the young Philippine president of his meeting with Chairman Mao Zedong in 1974 when he accompanied his mother Imelda on a visit to the PRC.

Second, China and the Philippines are economically pragmatic and want to conclude 14 agreements covering agricultural cooperation, educational exchanges, energy supply, environmental protection, infrastructure development projects, technology exchanges, trade bilateral and human interactions. President Xi stressed that China has rich experience in agricultural development and can and will help the Philippines to develop its agriculture, including the processes of growing, manufacturing, further processing, depositing and processing. logistics supplies, as well as product branding. In addition, the two sides can and will collaborate in e-commerce, big data, infrastructure development, and oil and energy supply. More importantly, Chinese companies will invest in the Philippines, and the two sides will cooperate on climate change and aviation. As China and the Philippines gradually recover from the onslaught of Covid-19, the two countries are understandably keen to strengthen all areas of cooperation.

Third, the Philippines under Marcos is, much like the diplomacy of his predecessor Rodrigo Dutertes, friendlier to China than the anti-China stance of the late President Benigno Aquino III. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tends to be much less anti-Chinese than Aquino and yet less anti-American than Duterte. In other words, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his Chinese advisers strike a fine balance between the late Aquino III’s anti-PRC approach on the one hand and Duterte’s anti-American stance on the other. Its moderate approach tends to be much more pragmatic, moderate, cautious, economically wise, politically strategic, and diplomatically neither pro-American nor anti-China.

Fourth, the two sides would like to put aside their territorial disputes and instead expedite the process of discussing the code of conduct for the South China Sea, while simultaneously exploring how to handle maritime issues in a friendly manner through coordination and discussion. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who met with Marcos on Jan. 4, stressed developing mutual trust and win-win cooperation through a pragmatic approach to dealing with peace and stability in China. South China Sea. A similar emphasis was made by National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, who said Sino-Philippine differences of opinion can be addressed through friendly coordination. In response, Marcos remarked that the Philippines welcomes the visit of more Chinese tourists and the investment of more Chinese companies. Clearly, both sides view pragmatism as the best approach to dilute differences of opinion and set aside territorial disputes.

Fifthly, the two sides reached a joint statement at the end of Marcos’ visit, including setting up a hotline to deal with any sudden disputes and crises on the South China Sea to avoid miscalculations and misunderstandings. An important element of the joint statement concerns infrastructure projects in the Philippines, namely the priority bridges crossing the Pasig-Marikina River and the Manggahan Diversion Bridge Construction Project. It seems that supporting China’s infrastructure project in the Philippines is not only a key ingredient of economic pragmatism for both sides, but also a hallmark of its “Belt and Road” foreign policy.

This characteristic of pragmatism in China’s “Belt and Road” foreign policy is also reflected in the visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on January 6, during which the two parties elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership with cooperation in green energy, use of natural gas, supply chain supply, technology transfer and emphasis on multilateralism.

(230106) – BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sign and issue a joint statement between the People’s Republic of China and Turkmenistan following their talks at the Grand Palace of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Second, Chinese companies, as in the case of China’s relationship with the Philippines, will invest more in Turkmenistan. It is clear that economic carrots can be seen in PRC foreign policy.

Third, security issues were highlighted during President Xi’s discussions with Berdimuhamedov, including deepening work in security implementation, biosecurity cooperation, and countering three forces (terrorism, separatism and extremism). Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and his country resolutely opposes any attempt to divide China. Security cooperation occupies a prominent place in China’s relations with Turkmenistan.

Fourth, the two sides cooperate in the field of sustainable development, including public health collaboration, human interaction, media exchange,

Fifthly, a transfer of technology from China to Turkmenistan has been carried out so that the latter can explore the development of gas and oil supply. Chinese loans were also granted with a lower interest rate to Turkmenistan so that the Central Asian state’s natural gas pipelines could be developed and completed. China’s economic aid and technology transfer to Turkmenistan had strategic value and interests, enhancing mutual trust and ties between the two countries.

Sixth, in a joint statement, Turkmenistan reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, upholds the one-China principle and opposes Taiwan independence in any form.

In conclusion, the recent improvement of China’s relations with the Philippines and the strengthening of its relations with Turkmenistan show the defining characteristics of its “Belt and Road” foreign policy. Pragmatism prevails in China’s economic cooperation with “Belt and Road” countries such as the Philippines and Turkmenistan, including areas of sustainable development, exploration, and energy and gas, technology transfer, public health exchanges, agricultural development, security collaboration, e-commerce development. , and the investment of Chinese companies in these countries. The message is clear: China’s rise and rebirth is not a threat to the world; instead, the rise of China is actually peaceful and emphasizes win-win cooperation with the achievement of mutual and common interests. The signing of a joint statement or agreement on China’s Belt and Road foreign policy aims to consolidate the existing strategic relationship between the PRC and its neighboring states along the Belt and Road. . Alongside the assertive presidential diplomacy adopted by China, whose President Xi Jinping himself met with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, China’s Belt and Road foreign policy aims to win hearts and minds. from different countries of the world, especially developing ones, with mutual respect and high diplomatic importance given to them. As such, China’s multilateralism, peaceful image and win-win cooperation can hopefully be firmly established in the finesse of Chinese diplomacy and Belt and Road initiatives in an environment increasingly hostile and an obviously Cold War mentality of international politics.