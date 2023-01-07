Trump Calls Out GOP McCarthy Resisters in 14th Round of House Speakers’ Ballot





Former President Donald Trump added to the Friday night drama on the House floor by calling out two Republican lawmakers who refused to support the House Speaker’s eventual representative Kevin McCarthy on the 14th ballot, according to reports. information.

Trump phoned Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Andy Biggs (R-Arizona), former supporters of the 45th president, to urge them to back McCarthy for the hammer after four days of grueling negotiations, Politico reported.

In the 14th round of voting, Gaetz ultimately voted present, which partly derailed McCarthy’s candidacy for president that round.

Biggs voted for Rep. Jim Jordan in the 14th round.

The former president also apparently called out conservative Brandon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, (R-Ga.), who backs McCarthy.

She was seen offering her phone, believed to be Trump online, to fellow McCarthy resister, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who waved the phone, a photo of the reporter from the White House Al Drago shows.

Greene said earlier this week that she was furious with her friends in the conservative House Freedom Caucus for lobbying McCarthy for committee seats ahead of the House vote on California Republicans running for president.

McCarthy failed in the 14th round by a single vote Friday night. Along with Gaetz and Biggs, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Bob Good of Virginia, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Representative-elect Eli Crane of Arizona, remained opposed to McCarthy on the penultimate ballot.

But McCarthy eventually won the House Speaker in the 15th round.

