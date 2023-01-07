Joe Rogan said ‘morons have a king’ with Donald Trump as president





Joe Rogan said “morons have a king” with former President Donald Trump. Rogan has previously looked down on the former president despite Trump’s positive words about him. Rogan made the comment while talking politics to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Podcaster Joe Rogan said “goons had a king” with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan commented on a Thursday episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast while talking politics to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The couple discussed newly sworn in Republican Representative George Santos, who has sparked controversy after reports emerged he fabricated large swaths of his CV while campaigning.

Rogan said there would be more candidates like Santos in the future and that politics is a “rough and compromised world”.

“I mean, who is going to sign on to get rid of all the special interest groups, get rid of all the lobbyists? No one. That’s how it is, that’s why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump come to power because he was such an outsider,” Rogan said in a clip posted by Mediaite.

Portnoy agreed and said the political establishment didn’t know how to react to Trump because he was behaving in a way they didn’t expect.

“And the goons had a king. There are a lot of goons,” Rogan said. “And no matter what he says, like, to them, he represents them.”

“‘He’s not perfect, but at least he’s real’ like there’s this kind of thought process that he played with,” Rogan said, impersonating a Trump supporter.

“And also the people who didn’t, they didn’t feel represented by someone who was in charge. And now this guy is, and he’s their guy.”

Despite Rogan’s popularity in right-wing circles, he has previously rejected Trump and claimed he has turned down multiple requests to appear on his podcast.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time,” Rogan said in July. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan also expressed support for Trump’s biggest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who he said would be a “good president.”

Trump has previously spoken positively of Rogan, calling him an “interesting and popular guy” and defending him following controversy over the podcast host’s past use of the N-word.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/joe-rogan-podcast-morons-king-donald-trump-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos