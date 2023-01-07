From Dolly Party to John Roberts: 19 Ideas for a Unity Speaker Pick





Brian Fitzpatrick United States REPUBLICAN Representative for Pennsylvania In terms of House intrigue, this is the simplest scenario: get a (relatively) moderate Republican who can bring half a dozen votes with him, organize the House around getting a few essential things done, then enjoy the praise from the Beltway establishment because they’re all you have left now that you’ve killed yourself. Unfortunately, that last bit tends to trip up the most ambitious seated pols. But should he? Back in the tightly divided Legislature in Fitzpatrick’s home state this month, an independent-minded Democrat put forward a GOP nomination for speaker. Perhaps the show could inspire Fitzpatrick, who represents a purple neighborhood outside of Philadelphia. Michael Schaffer, Editor at POLITICO Marc Amodei REPUBLICAN United States Representative for Nevada Nevada representative Mark Amodei is the perfect choice. He’s been in the House since 2011, so he has the experience. He’s been around much longer than Kevin Hern! Few can match Amodeis’ credentials: He comes from a swing state. He is intelligent. And he’s funny as hell, which this body badly needs. Moreover, his legendary circumlocutions will make all factions believe that he is one of them. Oh, and one more thing: if he decides to run for the Senate in 24, all the other ambitious caucus members will just have to wait a few years. Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston Representative James Clyburn DEMOCRATIC Former House Whip Although Freedom Caucus supporters ban black history from schools, the House Freedom Caucus has demagogued black history, invoking Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass, to appoint underexperienced Rep. Byron Donald (R -Fl) as a speaker. But based on a serious reading of GOP history and black history, I would name the former House Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC). After all, the first African American to serve in Congress and the first to Speaker of the House was fellow black South Carolina, Republican and Reconstruction-era Congressman Joseph H. Rainey. Rainey was a Jack Kemp Republican half a century before Kemp was born, pro-economic opportunity, pro-education, and pro-civil rights. Likewise, Clyburn is bipartisan, pro-economic opportunity, pro-education, and pro-civil rights. Rainey and Clyburn were effective. Since no black Republicans in Congress are qualified yet and no other Republicans seem willing, how about a qualified black Southern Democrat who can actually work with Republicans? Clyburn is more qualified and less hated than any candidate the Freedom Caucus can think of or drop a mic. If the Freedom Caucus has enough sense to name black history, they can learn from it, too. Cornell William Brooks, professor at Harvard Kennedy School and former president of the NAACP And everyone ? When Israeli elections fail to produce a clear winner, sometimes the only way to form a coalition government is for two parties to take turns serving as prime minister. Such a rotational government is currently in place in Ireland. Todays House appears to be in a similar situation. Republicans theoretically have a narrow majority, but internal divisions deny them a working majority. Why not give the various factions of the House, in both parties, a round of the hammer over the next two years? Kevin McCarthy dubbed his conference factions the five families, So let’s take one of each: Kevin HernChairman of the Conservative Republican Study Committee; Dusty Johnsonchairman of the pragmatic Republican Main Street Caucus; David JoyceChairman of the Pragmatic Republican Governance Group; Brian Fitzpatrick, Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus; and Lauren Boebert of the loosely organized far-right group House Freedom Caucus. Since the House has a simple Republican majority, let’s give the Democrats four: Pramila Jayapal, chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; Case Edchairman of the budget-conscious Blue Dog Coalition; Annie Kuster, President of the New Democratic Business Coalition; and Ilhan Omar of the left unofficial squad. Each speaker would get around 80 days with the hammer. Let’s just try to time it so that Boebert doesn’t have it when we hit the deadline to raise the debt limit. Bill Scher, POLITICO magazine contributor and podcaster POL RETREATS

