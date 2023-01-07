Donald Trump is losing an election, he’s not even running – receiving just one vote for Speaker of the House





You know Donald Trump is a particular loser when, in addition to losing a presidential election and his dignity flogging digital trading cards, he lost an election he didn’t even run for: Speaker of the House .

The vote to determine the next Speaker of the House of Representatives after Nancy Pelosi is incredibly still underway after 11 ballots, meaning it’s the longest election process for a Speaker of the House since 1855.

It comes amid an ongoing row between Republican Representatives over who they think should get the job, with 200 politicians backing Kevin McCarthy, far-right Republicans such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz refusing to bring him the job. support he needs to hit the magic number of 218 votes.

And it was thanks to Mr. Gaetz, the representative from Florida’s First Congressional District, that former President Mr. Trump received just one nomination for Speaker of the House on Thursday.

The Republican was also the only representative to vote for the old Potus on the seventh ballot, prompting boos from deputies.

That’s rather embarrassing, given that Mr. Trump is likely more focused on his bid to be president again in 2024, using a post on his Truth Social platform to call on his fellow Republicans to vote for Kevin, get the deal done. [and] bringing home victory.

On the same day he said he was voting for Mr. Trump, Mr. Gaetz said he would step down as a representative if a more moderate Republican was elected to lead.

He told Fox News Thursday night: If the Democrats come together to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives. That’s how certain I can assure your viewers that it’s not going to happen.

\u201cGaetz votes for Trump\u201d

Acyn (@Acyn) 1672941019

Although the single vote for Mr. Trump drew ridicule from Twitter users, given how Sad! everything looks.

So funny that it is relegated to the category of others, joked one.

Ben Wexkler, writer and producer, added: I love that Donald Trump is branching out to lose elections he didn’t even run for.

So technically Trump lost two more elections today because of Matt Gaetz, a third noted.

Even Mr. Trump himself appeared to mock Mr. Gaetz’s vote for him, sharing an edited photo on Truth Social of him sticking his tongue out behind Joe Biden as he addressed the House.

The House of Representatives is set to return Friday at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT).

