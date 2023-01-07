Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight: Union ministers express displeasure over PM Modi photo exclusion





Bhubaneshwar: Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup starting here on January 13, the flight operation from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela was launched on Saturday. However, a controversy erupted at the launch event when two Union ministers expressed their displeasure at the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture from the advertisement released by the Odisha government for the flight operation. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged the inaugural Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also joined the inaugural function virtually from Delhi. This road, launched under the UDAN program, is important from the point of view of the development of the mining industry as well as the World Cup of Hockey, Scindia said. Pradhan said: “The aspirations of the people of Rourkela and Odisha are taking yet another flight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again delivering on his promise to the people of Odisha. However, during their address, the two Union Ministers expressed their displeasure at the absence of the Prime Minister’s picture in the billboards and advertisement issued by the Odisha government to launch the flight operation . “The UDAN program is being implemented under the vision of Prime Minister Modi. The absence of the prime minister’s picture in the advertisement released by the Odisha government is a matter of regret,” Scindia said. “We believe in working together. We are committed to providing better services to the population. I hope this matter will reach the Chief Minister,” he said. Similarly, Pradhan also criticized the state government on this issue and called the absence of Modi’s picture in the advertisement and billboards regrettable. “It would have been appropriate if PM’s photo had also been included in advertising and billboards,” Pradhan said. Later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to thank Modi and the Civil Aviation Minister. “Glad to report 1st flight to #Rourkela airport. Thanks to Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji for support in improving connectivity with hinterland of #Odisha under #UDAN It will boost connectivity, trade and tourism, fulfilling the aspirations of people in the region.” Patnaik also thanked Scindia for all the efforts, especially coordinating between SAIL and DGCA for flight service to Rourkela under UDAN ahead of the World Cup. “It will provide seamless connectivity for sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha,” the Chief Minister said. Alliance Air will operate the flight between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with a capacity of 72 passengers. As scheduled, the plane will take off from Bhubaneswar at 2:55 p.m. and reach Rourkela at 3:50 p.m. daily. On the way back, the flight will take off from Rourkela at 4:15 p.m. and land in Bhubaneswar at 5:10 p.m. –IANS

