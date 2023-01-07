The G20 Presidency is a good opportunity to showcase Indian health innovations globally: Experts: The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, January 7 Public health professionals believe that India’s G20 Presidency for the year 2023 is a great opportunity for the country to emerge as a leader in healthcare and also spread traditional wellness practices internationally. . Professionals from across the country gathered Friday at the Strategy Roundtable, hosted by health think tank IHW Council, and discussed the need to mitigate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic by building sustainable and resilient health infrastructure and take advantage of opportunities. to use the G20 presidency to launch global holistic health discussions. Speaking on the occasion, former Union Health Secretary Lov Verma noted that the G20 presidency should be used to showcase India’s groundbreaking achievements in health, especially on health. use of technology during the pandemic. The roundtable also witnessed deliberations on the emergence of global South Asia as leaders in healthcare and India providing the much-needed impetus to accelerate the process of thought leadership in healthcare. health. National Institute of Health Board Member Dr Sanjiv Kumar remarked, “The whole earth is one family as seen during the pandemic and that should be the message to the world. Indian presidency in 2023”. He further emphasized that primary health care is the cornerstone of healthy nations and that the G20 platform should be used to emphasize this. The panel discussion titled “Global Health Leadership Opportunities for India During the G20” brought together Dr. Chandrakant Pandav, former Professor and CEO, Center for Community Medicines, AIIMS; Dr. Ajay Khera, Country Representative, Engender Health; Dr. Suresh Kumar, Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP); and Dr. Nimesh Desai, senior psychiatrist and former director of the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, among others. Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior Consultant, Health, NITI Aayog, said, “The G20 is an opportunity to raise awareness of the social determinants of health and we need to harness health infrastructure and regulations to ensure healthier populations. Speakers also emphasized that the 2023 Presidency theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” should be used to fight for health equity while ensuring good health for the most vulnerable nations and populations. . While taking part in the discussion, Kamal Narayan, CEO of IHW Council, observed that India can collectively call for a new paradigm of “inclusive, accessible and comprehensive” health systems to accelerate and amplify the discourse on global health, while leaving no one behind, in his year as President.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/g20-presidency-apt-opportunity-to-showcase-indias-health-innovations-globally-experts-468300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos