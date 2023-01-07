PM Modi hails Manipur on reopening Kangla Nongpok Thong





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manipur on Saturday for the reopening of Kangla Nongpok Thong, the eastern gate of Kangla.

It has been predicted in the ancient chronicles of Manipur Puyas that the reopening of Kangla Nongpok Thong will bring peace and prosperity to the state. Reacting to a tweet posted by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Congratulations Manipur! May the spirit of peace, prosperity and happiness be strengthened throughout the state.” On Friday, CM Biren tweeted, “The opening of Kangla Nongpok Thong has a very important cultural significance. This eastern gate of Kangla is considered the path to peace, prosperity and happiness for the people of Manipur. As promised, we have finally opened STRING KANGLA NONGPOK.” CM Biren expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance, assistance and guidance. “Manipur has enjoyed excellent governance in recent years with peace, unity and progress rather than bandhs and blockades. I am immensely grateful to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon. HM @AmitShah Ji for their advice, help and advice,” Biren Singh replied to the Prime Minister’s tweet. The Kangla NongpokThong, built on the Imphal River, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on Friday. Inaugurating the bridge, the Home Secretary prayed that it would bring more peace, prosperity and unity. “Inaugurated the historic Kangla Nongpok Thong (Eastern Kangla Bridge) at Imphal. It was destroyed during the colonial rule, it is believed that due to its closure Manipur suffered greatly. May the reopening of this sacred bridge bring more of peace, prosperity and unity,” Amit Shah tweeted on Friday. On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for nine projects worth Rs 1,060 crore and inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 300 crore. Amit Shah inaugurated the Manipur Olympic Park; Sangaithel Fruit Preservation Factory (MAGFRUIT), Nilakuthi; Private paid service at JNIMS; Churachandpur Medical College (state component); Moreh City Water Supply Scheme; Nongpok Thong Bridge on the east side of Kangla, Imphal; Development of DM University infrastructure; Marjing Statue Complex; Development of a cave tourism project at Kangkhui Cave; model boarding school at LM Block, Ukhrul; 100-bed boarding school, Renngpang; and pediatric cardio-thoracic operating theater at the RIMS campus. Apart from the inauguration, the Syndicate Home Minister also laid the foundation stones for the Manipur exhibition center, Imphal East; District Youth, Skills and Employment Centers in five districts; Construction of the Jiribam-Tipaimukh road; Reinforcement of the road from Serou Lamkhai to Salluk village via Chakpikarong; Construction of 40 police outposts (34 along the Indo-Burma international border and 6 along the NH-37); Integrated management of 3 water bodies/wetlands (Utra Pat, Zaimeng, Waithou-Phumnom); Revised diagram of the distribution sector; Bharat Net Project/Capital Project on OFC Network under Scheme for Capital Investment (SACI); and PM Gati Shakti Projects under Scheme for Capital Investment (SACI).

