BJPs push for new Parliament, G20 stage, Ram Temple to set tone for Modi 3.0 in 2024

Oith India finally emerging from the shadow of Covid in 2022, the political theater this year saw a mixed bag for all outfits but it was the ruling BJP that had the last laugh. Out of seven state elections held in 2022, the BJP has maintained electoral dominance in five of them, including Uttar Pradesh. Although it lost Himachal Pradesh to rival Congress and Punjab to GenNext rival AAP, the BJP election machinery remains the apex to weed out any political formation especially in the heart of Hindi. 2023 will see nine state shutdowns that could shape the political scenario of the 2024 general election, in which states like Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will have heavy lifting to alter the narrative and discourse policies across voting lines.

Casting PM Modi as Vishwa Guru

In 2023, events will turn the tide in favor of BJP pet projects like Central Vista, Ram Mandir and India becoming the G-20 chairman through rotation policy, but in politics now is the time of an event that leaves an indelible mark. , and therefore, BJP will spare no effort to utilize the photoshoot and enhance the grandeur of the occasion. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the lead, the G-20 summit which will host countries like the US, China, Russia, France, Germany and the UK will be seen as one of the most great opportunities to expand the image of India in a global context and more. than the international public, it is the nationals who would be watching Prime Minister Modi closely to ratify a claim that Prime Minister Modi has improved India’s global image. The various inaugurations in 2023 by Prime Minister Modi will magnify his already larger than life image and catapult him from a Hindu, welfarist, aspiring Hriday Samrat to a Vishwa Guru and the BJP’s discourse on and unofficially will be driven by foreign India Politics.

The Central Vista project in which a new Parliament, the Prime Minister’s residence and various ministries are proposed will certainly pay the BJP political dividends in the future, as this consensus enjoys the support of a proportionate number of people who believe that with Central Vista, they move. carry on with the colonial baggage and pay homage to India’s freedom fighters. Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir Trust has hinted that December 2023-March 2024 will be the deadline for opening and performing the puja in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which will prove to be the ultimate game changer in the latest round of Lok Sabha polls.

What future for the opposition in 2023-24

In Congress’ own experiments with truth, it achieved two major goals in electing Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president with the first family making way for a non-Gandhi to hold the post after two decades and Rahul Gandhi embarking on Yatra to transform the image of Congress on the floor. While the Congress won Himachal Pradesh and also witnessed a decimating defeat in Gujarat, the odd-even rendezvous of the major parties with victory is a breakaway from recent history as it has been four years since A Hindi-speaking state in northern India has entered the Congressional prize pool. It is the state elections especially in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where the litmus test of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be put to the test and if it passes a majority there would be a brew opinions and a clash of ideologies in the consciousness of voters. Congress will have to avoid parachuting into the nine contending states in 2023, instead build a base with the help of local leaders and grassroots cadres to wage a political struggle against the BJP juggernaut.

The Aam Aadmi party won Punjab, five assembly seats in Gujarat and a clear majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls in 2022, so it has become a defining year for the outfit. The AAP also became only the third party to rule in more than one Indian state and would have been registered as India’s ninth national party. But their national organizer Arvind Kejriwal will need to be resolute and firm in his approach towards the BJP for it to grow nationally in 2023-24. Admittedly, it will face competition from TMC, TRS, JD(U) etc while having national ambitions but ultimately it will be the opposition unit that will be the victim. The parties will have to marry each other’s political events and alliances as the power of the BJP and the Amit Shah election management school remains an invincible force and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see him take center stage. India’s politics with TINA (There Is No Alternative) and the TIMO (There Is Modi Only) factor are looming on the horizon.