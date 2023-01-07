Analysts expect Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur ties to strengthen further





JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day official visit to Indonesia from Sunday is the focus of analysts who expect it to lead to more concrete cooperation in various fields that will benefit the peoples of the two countries. This is Anwars’ first official visit abroad since he was appointed prime minister on November 24, and Indonesia is looking forward to the political reforms that will be introduced, especially regarding Indonesian workers in Malaysia, land and sea demarcation as well as trade and economic cooperation. We will wait to see if Anwar Ibrahim is really the figure that Indonesians see as someone who can bring about change. I personally hope there will be a more harmonious change (in) relations between Indonesia and Malaysia, said political communications analyst Hendri Satrio. The inaugural official visit of the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia will also show his position on the development of the new Indonesian capital in Kalimantan, ASEAN regional and international issues. Other issues that need to be addressed are the situation in the South China Sea, China’s influence in Southeast Asia and international geopolitical tensions, he said. The same was pointed out by the Indonesian National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) in its recent report, Anwar Ibrahim and the Future of Indonesia-Malaysia Relations. Sandy Nur Ikfal Raharjo, an analyst at the Center for Policy Research, BRIN, said the two countries need to work together to create cross-border value chains for their respective key industries. For example, he said, Indonesia could support the development of halal food industry in Malaysia, while Malaysia supports Indonesia in the Muslim fashion industry. The governments of both countries must also address the issue of education for the children of Indonesian workers in Malaysia, including the problem of hiring workers without valid permits and efforts to add learning centers for these children in various places. Addressing the issue of borders, he said bilateral negotiations must be intensified so that an agreement can be reached immediately, thus accelerating development plans in the respective border regions. The three issues should be seriously translated into policies and cooperation between the countries, and should be constantly nurtured by the peoples of the two countries. Thus, the national interests of each country can be met in closer relations between Indonesia and Malaysia under the administration of Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he said. – Bernama

