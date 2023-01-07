BJP questions lack of PM Modi photos in ad





As the long-awaited direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela were inaugurated ahead of the World Cup of Hockey, the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture from billboards and publicity did not sit well with the public. leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi have criticized the Odisha government led by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the matter. Pradhan called the absence of photos of Prime Minister Modi in advertisements and billboards “unfortunate”. According to Pradhan, there might be political rivalry but there is a need to be united whenever it is a matter of concern for Odisha. “The Prime Minister during his recent visit to Bali had spoken about the historic Bali Yatra. He (PM) had taken the name Odisha at several international events. But it is unfortunate that the government of Odisha did not not even thanked the prime minister,” Pradhan said. According to Pradhan, it would have been appropriate if the Prime Minister’s photo had also been included in advertising and billboards. “It is not the tradition of Odisha. And today’s event was only possible thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister. I am sure the Chief Minister must not be aware of such a thing,” Pradhan added. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said: “The Center has contributed 100% of the funds but unfortunately there is no picture of the Prime Minister in the hoarding and publicity. It is shameful that not a single official associated with the state government has acknowledged this. All of us, as well as the people of Odisha, wanted to hear a thank you from the Chief Minister. Speaking on the matter, Odisha State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said, “The opposition is used to making allegations.” She added: “There has been a lot of development in the last 22 years of BJD governance led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Reported by Kapilendra Pradhan)

