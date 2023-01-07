Jack Ma sells control of fintech giant Ant Group





Jack Ma waives control rights ofAnt Group Co.as the billionaire retreats further from his online empire following China’s unprecedented tech crackdown.

The company offers 10 people, including the founder, management and staff, independent voting rights, removing Mas’ control of Ant,according toto an announcement on Saturday. The adjustment will not change the economic interests of shareholders. Ma has mostly disappeared from public view since giving a speech criticizing Chinese regulators on the eve of Ant’s scuttled 2020 listing. Many of his peers have given up their official roles in the business and increased charitable donations to align with President Xi Jinping’s vision of achieving common prosperity. Ant has since focused on overhauling its business operations to appease regulators. By increasing his capital base for his consumer loan subsidiary, he decided to build firewalls in an ecosystem that once allowed him to direct the traffic of the Alipay payment platform, with a billion users. , to services such as wealth management and consumer loans. The change in control could mean Ant will have to wait longer for a much-anticipated resumption of its initial public offering. Companies cannot list domestically on the country’s so-called A-share market if they have changed controllers in the last three years or in the last two years if listed on the STAR market from Shanghai. For the Hong Kong stock exchange, this waiting period is one year. Fintech giant Mas was poised to lead the world’s biggest listing in 2020, challenging the country’s biggest state lenders, before being scuttled as regulators launched a crackdown on the industry. Ma will still hold voting rights and economic interests in the company after the change. In a filing in July, AffiliateAlibaba Group Holding Ltd.reiterated that Ma intends to reduce and subsequently limit his direct and indirect economic interest in Ant Group over time to a percentage that does not exceed 8.8%. Ma will hold about 6.2% of the voting rights after the adjustment, based on Bloomberg’s calculations. Ants’ board will be made up of a majority of independent directors after the company introduces a fifth, the statement said. The multi-year crackdown by Chinese governments has dampened the dizzying growth of the entire internet industry and left global investors feeling the shockwaves. This has changed the playbook for tech champions in nations who once prioritized growth at all costs, introducing a new paradigm for the country’s private sector. Ants consumer lending subsidiary recently received regulatory approval for a 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) capital injection, signaling progress in its restructuring and removing a hurdle as ‘she is seeking a financial holding license. The company could issue around 400 billion yuan to 500 billion yuan in loans after the changes, based on calculations by Bloomberg.

