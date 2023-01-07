KSAL Born in West Java, number 4 has just been appointed by Jokowi to replace Yudo Margono





President Joko Widodo (right) pinned a four-star epaulette to Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali when he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (28/12/2022). Photo/ANTARA

JAKARTA – West Java has spawned a number of Admirals who have distinguished careers leading the highest ranks of the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL). It should be noted that there are four names of Pati TNI AL born in Priangan City who served as Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) The latest is Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali who was recently appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to become KSAL replacing Admiral TNI Yudo Margono who was appointed Commander of TNI. Also Read: Get to Know Admiral TNI Mas Pardi, the First KSAL and the Father of Maritime Science Here is a list of successful TNI Admirals born in West Java: 1. Admiral TNI Raden Eddy Martadinata Raden Eddy Martadinata or better known as RE Martadinata is an Indonesian Navy figure and a national hero of Indonesia. The man who was born in Bandung, West Java was named KSAL at the age of 38, on July 17, 1959 to be precise. The name RE Martadinata was proposed by Vice Admiral R Soebijakto because he was considered neutral. After serving as KSAL, he succeeded with all his might in reconciling the opposing groups so that the Indonesian Navy remained intact and united. He died in a helicopter crash in Riung Gunung. He boarded the ALRI Alloutte II helicopter piloted by Lieutenant Charles Willy Kairupan. On the way, the helicopter crashed into a hill in Riung Gunung. The incident killed all passengers and pilots, including Admiral RE Martadinata. RE Martadinata’s body was buried at TMP Kalibata. 2. Admiral TNI Ade Supandi Ade Supandi is the 25th Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL). The man born in Batujajar, Bandung, West Java, on May 26, 1960, held this position from 2014 to 2018 or about four years. Prior to assuming the position of KSAL, Ade Supandi also held many strategic positions within his agency. For example, the Governor of the AAL (2010), the Commander of the Indonesian Eastern Regional Command (2011), Asrena Kasal (2012), to the Chief of General Staff of the TNI (2014).

