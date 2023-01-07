Establishment played role in ousting Imran Khan as PM, Fawad reiterates





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has reiterated his party’s position that the military establishment played an “active role” in the unconstitutional removal of Imran Khan from the post of prime minister by a vote of no confidence.

The senior vice-president of the PTI expressed his views during an intervention on the BBC’s Hard Talk program where, he said, “some of the military generals were involved” in the ousting of ‘Imran Khan. He added that it was the army against the PTI during the episode of the vote of no confidence.

He lamented that stable governments were not removed as the PTI was overthrown. Mr Khan was removed from his post in the Prime Minister’s Office following a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April last year by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He stressed the need to give politicians carte blanche to do politics. He said Imran Khan accused former retired army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of orchestrating the plan for his withdrawal.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan’s growth rate was 6% during PTI’s rule despite the Covid pandemic, but the country was unnecessarily pushed into an economic crisis by triggering a political crisis resulting from the withdrawal. by Mr. Khan.

Soaring inflation, an energy crisis and a rising national debt – but could political chaos tip Pakistan into full-scale economic collapse? zMoDeSyUpI

— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) January 6, 2023

When host Stephen Sackur pointed out that Pakistan had lost 20 points on the Corruption Perceptions Index when the PTI left power, the former information minister disagreed, saying it was not It was not politics but rule of law related departments that had contributed to this ranking. He argued that the PTI government was “the cleanest” in the country’s 75-year history because no member of Imran Khan’s cabinet had been accused of corruption.

When asked about the PTI chief’s claims that the plan to sack him while the prime minister was hatched in the US, he said Pakistan’s ambassador to the US sent a cipher after his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, in which the US official said ties between the two countries would depend on the success or failure of the no-confidence vote. He added that the figure had also been sent to President Arif Alvi, asking him to form a commission of inquiry.

Fawad Chauhdry said that the PTI never sought to go to war with the United States. He said his party wanted good relations with the United States, but made it clear that he would not accept dictation from any country. While talking about the political situation in the country, he said that the PTI wants immediate new elections in the country but the government is not in the mood, adding that the stability of this country is linked to the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/07-Jan-2023/establishment-played-role-in-imran-khan-s-removal-as-pm-reiterates-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos