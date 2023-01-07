New 18 MW model becomes world’s largest offshore wind turbine





A subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp. (CSSC) has unveiled the components of what would be the largest and most powerful wind turbine in the world, an 18 MW product that exceeds the recent launch of a 16 MW turbine developed by other Chinese companies. . CSSC Haizhuang unveiled the new turbine at a ceremony at Dongying City Industrial Park in China’s Shandong Province. The 18 MW unit will feature a 260 meter diameter rotor that will power a modularized medium speed gear transmission and permanent magnet generator, which were highlighted in a YouTube video posted on January 6 (see below ). The CSSC party group also met on Friday to review and study important instructions and instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. [Chinas president] to the group company, and to convey and learn from General Secretary Xi Jinpings 2023 New Year’s greetings. In a statement, the group said, “We should bear in mind the company’s corporate mission of the group that leads industry development, supports national defense construction and serves national strategy, which includes leadership in the development of offshore wind equipment. The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution to improving the capacity and efficiency of the turbine, as well as reducing the LCOE [levelized cost of energy] of offshore wind farms and has market prospects in high-speed and offshore wind areas, the company said in a press release. Chinese companies are building ever larger turbines The new turbine is larger than designs from Chinese companies China Three Gorges, Goldwind and MingYang, and also more powerful than current offerings from Siemens Gamesa, Vestas and General Electric. CSSC Haizhuang in its press release said that the H260-18.0 turbine components demonstrated that [the manufacturer] has mastered the core technologies of high-quality offshore wind turbines and key components, leading the global offshore wind power industry to a new stage.

The company, based in Chongqing in southwest China, said its design aspires to [offshore wind] turbine crown, and is the latest evolution of its previous 16 MW turbine. The group said the turbine was of great importance in promoting China’s energy transition and accelerating the achievement of the 30/60 target, referring to China’s plan to be net zero by 2030 and net neutral. carbon by 2060. Massive blades CSSC Haizhuang, describing the new turbine, said the H260-18.0 has 128-meter SuperBlade+ blades. The blades feature load-reducing pitch control and have a sweep of 53,000 m2, which he said equal to the area of ​​seven football fields. The group designed the turbine to feature a powertrain with balanced load requirements, flexible adaptation of the generator system and a common blade pattern. The group said the equipment is designed with a holographic sensing system for overall load reduction and control technology for variable pitch and torque, and is supported by multi-source online monitoring for limit blade flutter, or the amount of aeroelastic instability caused by the combination of vibration and pressure distributions on the blades, by 10%. The design should also minimize vibration in the tower and turbine foundations by up to 50%, according to CSSC Haizhuang. The adaptive power boost control technology improves power generation capacity by 3% for each turbine, CSSC Haizhuang said. The group said each turbine would be capable of producing 74,000 MWh of electricity per year. CSSC Haizhuang said in its statement: “In 2022, the Chinese offshore wind market has entered the new era of grid parity. In this situation, the wind industry is focusing on how to reduce LCOE and improve power generation. And there is no doubt that large-scale, high-reliability wind turbines are an inevitable requirement for large-scale wind power development and cost reduction. The company said the new model was developed with an independent IP address [intellectual property] rights, which has improved the rate of nationalization of [the] turbine with 80% of design components including blade, gearbox, generator being delivered by its subsidiaries. This will ultimately improve the manufacturing level of China’s wind power equipment industry, leading [to] industrial upgrading [and] bringing significant social and economic benefits and embracing a broad prospect of industrialization [in the country]the company said. Darrell Supervisor is associate editor of POWER (@POWERmagazine).

