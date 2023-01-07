Indonesia Indicator: 2022 Jokowi Central Figure Reporting

There is a lot of momentum in 2022 that Jokowi proclaims.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesia Indicator (I2), a Media Intelligence company, won the award President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the best person and influencer 2022 in online media. I2 communications director Rustika Herlambang said many big moose throughout 2022 have made names Jokowi continue to be the focus of various news.

Not only does his role as Head of State and Head of Government of Indonesia, the success of his achievements on various international agendas, but Jokowi is also often asked to respond to whatever is currently being discussed by the society.

“From January 1 to December 20, 2022, as the most prominent figure, Jokowi’s name appeared in 832,234 articles out of 20,194,242 news items published by 8,244 online media in the country. Meanwhile, as voice figure of 2022, Jokowi’s statements quoted by the media reached 1,006,945,” Rustika told media when presenting the results of his research titled “Indonesia Recap 2022” on Saturday (01/07/2023).

Indonesia Recap 2022 releases various names, both public figures, such as ministers, female personalities, artists/celebrities, sports athletes and young politicians who received the most attention from online media .

According to Rustika, the most stunned character is the one most quoted in the news by the media. Stunned personalities do not always make statements in the media. Its position is rather that of a reported/mentioned object. Meanwhile, the most vocal personalities are those whose statements are most often quoted by the media, so they have the potential to shape public opinion. This statement may come from information, clarification, scientific information, political information, etc.

2022, Rustika said, has been a brilliant year for President Jokowi. At the international level, President Jokowi successfully led the Indonesian G20 Presidency in 2022, which was marked by the achievement of concrete results for a number of projects and strategic issues, such as the energy transition. Other issues that caught the eye include the successful holding of the Moto GP in Mandalika which attracted international media attention due to the phenomenal rain, the inauguration of various infrastructure projects, attendance at various national issues such as food availability, fertilizer issues, cooking oil, earthquakes and the marriages of his youngest son, Kaesang.

Position President Jokowi as a vocal figure because his various statements are still awaited by the media. During his second term, the media was seen monitoring various policies of the President, such as the issue of relocation of the capital which raised pros and cons, rising fuel prices (BBM), demand of the President that the bill on the penal code be discussed more massively. and involve the public. The President’s statement is also considered influential when it comes to responding to various national issues that arise.

“Therefore, the President is often asked to make various statements in response to various developing national issues. For example, the handling of the Cianjur earthquake, the 2024 election, until they are asked to share their opinions on the Brigadier J murder case or the Kanjuruhan tragedy,” Rustika said.

The second most high-profile personality whose name has appeared the most in online media coverage throughout 2022 is Ferdy Sambo. Former Propam Division Chief Polri came to light in the media because of the murder of Brigadier J. Ferdy Sambo’s name appeared in 229,843 news stories throughout 2022, an average of 1 300 reports per day since the incident occurred in early July 2022. According to Rustika, this illustrates the media attention given to personnel Ferdy Sambo who is the suspect in the premeditated murder of Brigadier J. Pause for over 180 days.

Meanwhile, the names of personalities are separated from the positions, 3 to 10 are filled with names who should be candidates for the position of President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. The names of the following most respected personalities are Anies Baswedan (ranked 3rd), Ganjar Pranowo (ranked 5th), Airlangga Hartarto (ranked 6th), Ridwan Kamil (ranked 7th), Erick Thohir (ranked 8th) and Prabowo as the 9th most character respected. Meanwhile, Puan Maharani holds the tenth position and is the only female figure to hold the top 10 positions.

“Apart from that, the issue of contesting the presidential election has become one of the triggers for the heavy media coverage about them. In our research, the 2024 election is the biggest issue or media issue all over long of 2022,” Rustika added.Various eligibility surveys conducted by various investigative institutions have increased the coverage of these names.

Former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan ranks third as the most disgusted character of 2022 with 181,349 news. During the last year of his first period of leadership in DKI Jakarta, Anies received great media coverage due to the various policies and breakthroughs he had made, some of which caused controversy. Among them are the construction of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) football stadium, the organization of Formula E, the construction of cycle paths, the construction of infiltration wells and a DP of Rp. 0. However, the Heavy mention of Anies’ name in the media was also triggered by his position as the presidential candidate of the Nasdem party, Safari in various regions, as well as the political controversy that accompanies it.

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo ranks fifth as the most outstanding figure in 2022 with 136,696 news. According to Rustika, no less than 46% of the news about Ganjar Pranowo contains the dynamics of the political contestation related to the candidacy as a candidate for the presidency as well as the conclusions of the investigative institutions which always place him in the first 3 positions. While the rest contains light stories about cycling activities while checking out the situation in the area, as well as various Ganjar activities and policies, including free schools for the underprivileged, homecoming preparations, congresses on rubbish, entrance tickets to Borobudur temple, market operations, MSME questions, to his hopes that the government will look into the issue of rice imports.

Not far from the reporting scheme on the sequence of the next most important figures. The high coverage is an accumulation of various reports regarding various policies, political dynamics related to the 2024 election dispute, as well as matters of a personal or family nature.

The Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, with 128,930 reports, was in sixth place. The high number of reports on Airlangga also shows the attention paid to the issue of national economic recovery. Concerns over the post-pandemic global crisis have become one of the media’s motivations to continue monitoring policies under Airlangga’s coordination. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil ranks seventh as the most outstanding figure of 2022 with 111,259 news. Besides his various activities as governor, the loss of his eldest son, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz, who drowned in the Aare River, Switzerland, at the end of May, attracted media attention in both Indonesia and Switzerland. The two-week research process has taken Ridwan Kamil’s news to a high level.

State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir ranks eighth as the most notable figure of 2022 with 109,255 news. Restructuring state-owned enterprises, strengthening state-owned enterprises for the development of the national economy, especially MSMEs, exploring Indonesia-US strategic cooperation in energy, investment and health are some of the things highlighted by the media. However, the media also heavily cites Erick’s role in the success of the Mandalika MOTOGP, the G20 presidency, and is often mentioned in Kaesang’s marriage.