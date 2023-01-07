Cooperation in the face of the evolving security challenges of 2023

Geopolitical tensions between states will continue to reshape and disrupt the security environment in the Indo-Pacific. Along with this, foreign policies and security strategies of states should evolve as traditional and non-traditional security issues persist alongside new challenges emerging.

These issues range from slow post-pandemic recovery, territorial disputes, climate change to cyberattacks, among others. Year after year, these security challenges become more and more complex.

To address these issues, governments are aggressively pursuing diplomatic initiatives, including the resumption of face-to-face meetings, which help reaffirm foreign policy commitments. Marking his first diplomatic engagement for 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently concluded his state visit to China.

Vowing to put the national interest first as the guide of his independent foreign policy, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed agreements in various sectors, stressing that territorial disputes are not the only thing that defines Philippine relations. -Chinese.

For foreign and security policy experts, the issue of the Western Philippine Sea will continue to be a pressing issue. Experts and thought leaders weighed in on their predictions of which security challenges will evolve or expand in 2023 at Stratbase ADR Institute’s recent hybrid forum titled “Prioritizing the National Interest in Foreign Policy: Strengthening Alliances and Strategic Partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”.

Col. Raymond Powell, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), who directs Stanford University’s Myoushu Project, says reclamation and construction projects in the disputed area are a “worrying development” serving as a challenge to states concerned. He pointed out that China’s actions in the Western Philippine Sea should be exposed so that Beijing’s reputational cost is higher and the national resilience of the Philippines is stronger.

Dr. Renato de Castro, ADRi administrator and program manager, and professor at De La Salle University – Manila, foresees that the issue of the Taiwan Strait will progress with the deeper involvement of the United States and the China. He also sees that such an event will test the Philippines’ relationship with the United States, its only official treaty ally.

In addition to these geopolitical tensions, Dr. Ronald Holmes, president of Pulse Asia Research Inc., said the ongoing health crisis will continue, coupled with travel restrictions imposed on travelers to and from China when it reopens this year.

Other non-traditional security issues will also be at the center of cooperation between states, according to Dr. Chester Cabalza, president and founder of the International Development and Security Cooperation. With the signing of various agreements with China, we need to take a close look at how initiatives on energy, agriculture, infrastructure, human and cultural exchanges, and the digital economy are to be pursued under the current administration.

At the regional level, the serious attention given to the Indo-Pacific is reflected in the publication of policies and strategies focusing on the region.

In 2022, Canada and South Korea were the latest additions to the list of states with a formal Indo-Pacific strategy alongside ASEAN, the European Union, QUAD (United States, Japan, Australia and India), Japan, France and the United Kingdom. A point of convergence between these documents is the recognition of common security concerns and the commitment to cooperation as a key strategy.

In these strategies, emphasis is placed on maritime security, the common thread linking the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific states. The Western Philippine Sea has become a source of dispute between claimants while providing a point of cooperation between states. In the implementation of Philippine foreign policy, public opinion becomes a solid basis for prioritizing maritime territory.

To demonstrate this, the Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase from November 27 to December 1, 2022 reveals that 84% of Filipinos believe that the government should strengthen security cooperation with the United States to defend national sovereignty in the sea. of the Western Philippines.

53% of respondents agree that the protection of marine resources and the environment in Philippine territory is the most important reason for strengthening the country’s capacity to defend and protect the seas. Fifty percent said the country needed to strengthen the Philippines’ military capacity, especially the navy and coast guard. And then, 29% support the conduct of joint maritime patrols and military exercises with allied countries.

The survey also showed that Filipinos ranked the United States, Japan and Australia among the top three most trusted countries. Respondents believe that the Marcos administration should strengthen security cooperation with these countries to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial rights in the Western Philippine Sea.

The results of the investigation are timely, given Marcos’ visit to China, and should therefore provide guidance for future diplomatic visits. Regarding maritime initiatives, the two sides agreed to establish a direct line of communication between their foreign ministries to handle issues and reaffirmed the importance of the Declaration on the Parties’ Conduct in the South China Sea. . Marcos even raised the possibility of resuming talks on joint exploration in the Western Philippine Sea.

As the Marcos administration continues to foster relations with China, it must do so without setting aside maritime issues affecting marine resources in our territorial waters.

For Filipino fishers, these issues are not just a national security issue for defense officials, but a serious concern for the livelihoods of all sea-facing fishing communities in the Western Philippines. For our nation. It is a direct threat to our food resources.

More importantly, these diplomatic statements and discussions among high-level officials must progress towards the effective resolution of the problem in a manner that is consistent with the national interest and the rules-based international order. The administration has already cleared the first stage of putting the issue on the agenda, and Filipinos are now eagerly awaiting the next stage.

With the expansion of security issues in an increasingly interconnected Indo-Pacific, the constant solution is cooperation in a bilateral, minilateral or multilateral approach. In a truly independent foreign policy, the building of strategic partnerships and alliances must be free from outside pressure and interference. It must be based on the collective will to cooperate with like-minded neighbors in the face of the security challenges anticipated in 2023.

Alynna Carlos is the Defense and Security Sector Program Manager at the Stratbase ADR Institute think tank.