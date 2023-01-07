Judge refuses to dismiss New York AG’s lawsuit against Trump





Former President Trump is seen at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A New York judge on Friday declined to dismiss State Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit against former President Trump, according to The New York Times.

The big picture: This is the attorney general’s latest victory over Trump and it’s more likely the former president will face trial later this year.

Driving the news: Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the case, saying some of the arguments repeatedly made by the former president’s lawyers were “frivolous” and had been “bordering on frivolous even the first time the defendants made them.”

The judge also rejected a separate attempt by Ivanka Trump, a defendant in the lawsuit, to dismiss the charges against her.

State of play: In November, the same judge sided with James in his bid for an independent monitor to oversee the preparation of the Trump Organization’s financial statements as part of the ongoing civil lawsuit review.

Engoron set the trial date for October 2, 2023 over objections from Trump’s lawyers. At that time, defense attorneys filed several motions to dismiss, and Engoron denied them all.

Catch up quickly: James filed a civil lawsuit in September, accusing Trump and his family members of financial fraud and referring them to federal prosecutors and the IRS for a criminal investigation.

The lawsuit alleges the former president “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars.” The AG seeks to permanently bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, all named in the lawsuit, from serving as an officer or director of a business registered in the state of New York. James is also seeking a judgment of $250 million.

Meanwhile, Trump has filed his own lawsuits against James, alleging she abused her position and engaged in a “war of intimidation and harassment” against him.

What they’re saying: “Once again, Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law have been defeated,” James said in a statement to The New York Times.

The decision “makes it clear that Donald Trump is not above the law and must answer for his actions in court,” she added. Trump has previously denied the allegations, calling it a “witch hunt.” did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/01/07/judge-new-york-ag-lawsuit-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos