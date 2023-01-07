Boris Johnson is set to make a comeback as the Tories hammer in the polls | Politics | News





Exclusive research shows that Labor now has a leg up on the Tories when it comes to who is more trustworthy on key issues of the economy and immigration. While 29% of those polled said Labor had a ‘credible plan’ to improve the economy, only 21% said the same for the Conservatives. The poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies found one in four said Labor had a credible plan to handle immigration, with just 19 per cent saying this for Rishi Sunak’s party.

Fisheries minister and former chief whip Mark Spencer has argued for Mr Johnson’s return to the political fray, saying you ‘write Boris Johnson at your own risk’. Asked if the former prime minister was likely to return to frontline politics, the Sherwood MP said the Tories would be ‘foolish’ not to use his talents. In an interview with GB News which will air on Sunday evening, Mr Spencer said: “You should never write off Boris Johnson. Because if you look back, everyone said he could never become Mayor of London, and he did… “You know, I think you dismiss Boris Johnson at your peril. He’s an extremely, extremely talented politician. Mr Spencer backed Mr Sunak to stay in the top job but insisted Mr Johnson was a big asset, saying: “I think Rishi is the man for this moment. That doesn’t mean Boris doesn’t have a big role in politics, in British politics in the future. “What I would say to you is that he is a man of immense talent, that my constituents love and respect him, that as a party we would be very stupid not to make the most of of those talents that he clearly has as an individual. .” The poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies shows one in four people think the country would be in a better place if Mr Johnson had not been ousted from power, with 27% saying he would be in a worse place. Just over half (51%) of respondents said the Tories made the right decision in asking him to step down, with 35% saying it was the wrong decision.

A former cabinet minister has said that if the Tories’ position in the polls does not improve and the party suffers a poor local election in May, he would consider a leader change. With polls showing Labor leading the Tories by around 20 points, bookmakers Ladbrokes last week offered odds of 4/1 for Mr Sunak to be replaced in charge this year and 11/ 10 next year. Mr Johnson is the favorite to become the next Tory leader at 5/1, ahead of International Trade Secretary Kemi Bedenoch at 6/1 and Penny Mordaunt at 8/1. On who is most likely to be the next Prime Minister, Mr Johnson is on 8/1, behind Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on 4/11. Mr Johnson resigned as Tory leader in July amid mass resignations. In October Mr Johnson pulled out of the race to succeed Liz Truss but said he felt ‘well placed to secure a Conservative victory in 2024’. A separate poll by Techne found that 48% of people don’t think Mr Sunak will still be prime minister at the end of the year, with just one in three people believing he will. In another sign of public frustration, 45% said they wanted an election this year, with only 39% opposed. The full interview with Mark Spencer airs from 6pm on Gloria Meets on GB News.

