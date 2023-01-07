Politics
Qing Gang | Xis next mandarin
The December 30, 2022 announcement of Qin Gang as China’s next foreign minister underscored how closely Chinese President Xi Jinping is shaping China’s foreign policy as he begins his third term, including deciding on appointments of key diplomatic personnel.
Mr. Qin (pronounced chin), 56, succeeded Wang Yi, 69, who was promoted to the 25-member Communist Party Politburo in October. A seasoned diplomat and former Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mr. Qin’s career has seen a meteoric rise since his appointment as Mr. Xi’s chief protocol officer shortly after he took over as president in 2013. The relationship he forged with Mr. Xi, while working close to arranging both outgoing visits and hosting foreign leaders, sparked this rise, with the Chinese president appearing to entrust him with carrying out his diplomatic program.
Indeed, many aspects of Mr. Qins’ appointment broke precedent carefully followed in China’s diplomatic bureaucracy. Even the timing of the nomination itself, announced in late December, defied precedent. Foreign ministers, as well as other ministerial appointments, are usually officially announced in March at the meeting of the National People’s Congress, or parliament. The NPC will also announce a new prime minister, expected to be another Xi loyalist, second leader Li Qiang.
Mr Qin, who began his diplomatic career at the Department of Western European Affairs and later held two posts in the UK, first rose to prominence as a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, where he largely adopted a softer tone than some of his wolves. warrior successors, as recently more intransigent Chinese diplomats are called, named after a patriotic Chinese action film.
In 2014, during the second year of Mr. Xi’s presidency, Mr. Qin left the information department, which he headed at the time as a senior spokesperson, to take charge of the protocol department, an increasingly important mission given Mr. Xi’s personality. approach to diplomacy. As Chief of Protocol, Mr. Qin was closely involved in arranging Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to China in 2015, including a long walk and conversation with Mr. Xi at the famous Great Britain Pagoda. Wild goose in Xian. Mr. Qin and Mr. Xi were seen having several close conversations during the visit.
Rapid promotions followed, first as deputy foreign minister in 2017 and then as one of four deputy foreign ministers the following year, although he never held the post then. as an ambassador in any country. Although he does not have this experience, Mr. Qin was sent by Mr. Xi in 2021 to Washington for his first appointment as an ambassador, another first for the Chinese diplomatic corps, and a first that underlined Mr. Xi’s confidence in him to lead what is most important to China. , and increasingly her most fractured relationship.
Diplomatic priorities Mr. Qin will now be responsible for shaping Mr. Xi’s diplomatic program during his third five-year term, which began in October. In an article of December 26 of national interest, released shortly before he left Washington, Mr. Qin offered some clues about his diplomatic priorities, which echoed recent messages from Mr. Xi. Mr. Xi described the current geopolitical moment as one with changes not seen in a century and when China moves to center stage, and abandoned the more cautious maxim of biding your time, hiding your brightness from former leader Deng Xiaoping.
Mr. Qin strongly pushed back against suggestions by many Westerners that China under Mr. Xi was a power ready to shatter the status quo.
The tension across the Taiwan Strait was not created by mainland China breaking the status quo, but by Taiwan separatists and outside forces continually challenging the status quo, he said. In the case of the East China Sea, it was Japan that tried to nationalize Diaoyu Dao ten years ago, changing the status quo… In the South China Sea, the status quo is that the countries of the region are consulting on a code of conduct that will lead to meaningful and effective rules for the region. On China-India border issues, the status quo is that the two sides are ready to ease the situation and jointly safeguard peace along their borders.
He also reiterated another of Mr. Xi’s favorite messages that the world was at a crossroads and countries were faced with choices to make between what Beijing called bloc politics, implicitly referring to the United States. United. and its allies, and its own view of the world. If people choose to see the world from the perspective of democracy versus authoritarianism, he writes, they will most likely usher in a world of division, competition and conflict.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/qin-gang-xis-next-mandarin/article66350988.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
