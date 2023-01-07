Trump seeks credit for McCarthys presidency after former MAGA executives ignored him





Topline

After 15 historic and painstaking ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) thanked former President Donald Trump for helping him secure those final votes to win his bid for Speaker of the House, after a group of far-right GOP dissidents refused. to support the California Republican and had largely rebuffed Trump’s demands throughout the lengthy process.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (California) thanked former President Donald Trump for helping him win his home… [+] loudspeaker supply.

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Highlights

Trump posted a video of McCarthy thanking the former president on his Truth Social social media platform, captioned: Thanks Kevin. It was my great honor.

In the video, McCarthy, who was elected Speaker of the House just after midnight on Saturday morning after a historic stalemate, said he doesn’t think anyone should doubt [Trumps]

influence and that he was with me from the beginning.

McCarthy said he spoke to Trump on Friday night as the former president and 2024 GOP hopeful helped him to a victory. the final round, lowering the threshold needed for a win.

Trump had suffered embarrassment earlier in the week when many hardline conservatives, once Trump’s biggest supporter, signed his plea to back McCarthy after the fourth ballot on Wednesday to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Chamber photos also showed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a hardline MAGA Republican and Trump ally, passing a phone dialed to DT (presumably Trump) to Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) has supposedly ever Kevin with Greene posting the photo on Twitter, calling it the perfect phone call.

Rosendale, one of six Republicans, including Biggs, Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Eli Crane (Arizona), Matt Gaetz (Florida) and Bob Good (Virginia) who voted present in the fifteenth round, allowing McCarthy to become president , seemed to greet off phone call.

Surprising fact

Despite Trump’s call on far-right dissidents in the House to back McCarthy, several of his biggest allies refused to vote for him, with Boebert telling the House that my favorite president should tell Kevin McCarthy that you didn’t have the votes and its time to stand down. Boebert changed his vote to run in the fourteenth round, having voted for Jordan, Hern and Donalds in previous rounds of voting. Gaetz also argued on the floor that Republicans did not trust Mr McCarthy for power, while Good said he would never vote for McCarthy.

Key context

McCarthy got the 216 votes he needed to win just after midnight on Saturday morning. The California Republican had toppled 15 Republicans opposed to a McCarthy presidency, including a member of a group of so-called Never-Kevins earlier in the day on Friday, the first sign of progress toward a final decision. His dissidents had rallied around Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Biggs and Jordan, though Jordan constantly pleaded with his GOP colleagues to vote for McCarthy instead.

Contra

Gaetz, one of the last remaining resisters who refused to vote for McCarthy and at one point nominated and voted for Trump for president, had the opportunity to end the multi-day voting process on the 14th round, but declined, instead. voting present. In a tense moment, McCarthy appeared to confront Gaetz after the vote, while Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) was restrained by Rep. Rich Hudson (RN.C.), as several people were heard shouting from their seat.

To monitor

McCarthy’s agenda as Speaker of the House. The California Republican said that in helping him secure votes in the House, Trump’s message was that we need to focus on the economy and we need to focus on securing our borders. Without a speaker, the House, which switched to the GOP in the midterm elections, is unable to swear in new members, appoint committees or launch a series of investigations into the Biden administration. , Hunter Biden and the Justice Department that House Republicans had indicated he would support as a speaker.

Further reading

Trump urges GOP to unite behind McCarthy and avoid embarrassing defeat ahead of fourth round of voting (Forbes)

Trump refuses to continue endorsing McCarthy for president after voting chaos, report says (Forbes)

McCarthy makes ProgressFlips 15 Republican votes as House adjourns until 10 p.m. (Forbes)

