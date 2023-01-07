Alleged shooter’s phone data to help investigators move forward





A photo of Naveed Meher taken immediately after his arrest (left) and an aerial view of PTI workers carrying Imran Khan in his car after the attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. Twitter/AFP

Investigators said on Saturday they uncovered new information that could help guide the investigation into the attempted assassination of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

They claimed that a Thailand-based phone number and two local phone numbers were extracted from the cell phone of prime suspect Naveed Meher.

On December 3, as Khan waved to throngs of admiring fans from a truck-mounted container as he led a protest march towards Islamabad, he was shot in the leg.

In the JIT report, investigators mentioned that the experts who performed the forensic analysis on the defendant’s handheld device also encountered a strange contact name “Na Hai, Na Ho Ga, Na Rahe Ji”. .

According to the forensic report, the SIM cards of two mobile operators were recovered from the phone. Police technicians were able to recover 138 phone numbers, data from 1,869 calls, 337 text messages, 1,956 photos and 212 videos from Meher’s phone.

However, authorities were unable to recover the deleted phone data. Forensic experts burned all the data onto a DVD and handed it over to the JIT.

PTI ‘staged incident’

Naveed’s attorney, Mian Dawood Advocate, had earlier this week accused the PTI of staging the shooting to breathe new life into their long dying march.

“The JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was changed on the will of Imran Khan,” lawyer Mian Dawood, the lawyer for defendant Mohammad Naveed, told a press conference in Lahore.

“The JIT does not consider substantial evidence to be part of the investigation; the JIT and Imran Khan have conspired to spoil the case and are attempting to falsify the details of the case in the police diary,” it said. -he adds.

Dawood said there was no need to extend the defendant’s pre-trial detention.

“Authorities are trying to force the defendant to make a statement of his own choosing by having his mother sit in front of him in extremely cold weather.”

Khan and PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the investigation proved that three assailants were involved in the attempted assassination of Imran Khan.

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah flatly dismissed the allegations, insisting that only one shooter, Naveed, a religious fanatic, was involved in the attempted assassination of PTI leader Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1028190-data-from-shooters-phone-to-assist-in-probing-attack-on-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos