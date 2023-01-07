World rests its trust in India, PM Modi says at 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries





During the conclave, Prime Minister Modi noted that the world rests its trust in India and that the country is seen as a country capable of bringing stability to the global supply chain.

PM Modi at the National Conference of Chief Secretaries. (Image: Twitter/PMO)

By Manjeet Negi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on Saturday. This was the second edition of the said conclave and the previous session was held in June 2022. During the event earlier today, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the country’s notable milestones ranging from accession from India to the presidency of the G20, becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, the registration of new startups and the incursion of private players into the space sector. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi shared, “Participating in the Chief Secretaries Conference. It is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy topics and to build team spirit for take India to new heights.” “Called on the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending blind compliance and these laws and outdated rules. At a time when India is launching unprecedented reforms, there is no room for a excessive regulation and indiscriminate restrictions,” the Prime Minister said. . READ ALSO | Government efforts alone are not enough for water conservation: PM Modi urges people to participate He further said that he has been emphasizing various topics that will “improve people’s lives and enhance India’s development trajectory”. Over the past two days, we have witnessed in-depth discussions at the Chief Secretaries’ Conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, I have focused on a wide range of topics that can further improve people’s lives and enhance India’s development trajectory. pic.twitter.com/u2AMz2QG6I

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2023 NITI Aayog, the GoI policy think tank, shared the update stating that “Prime Minister Modi has shed light on the importance for central ministries and departments to work with states in transparent coordination on important policy issues”. During the conclave, Prime Minister Modi noted that the world rests its trust in India and that the country is seen as a country capable of bringing stability to the global supply chain. He mentioned that he urged the chief secretaries to give vigor to Mission Life and mark the International Year of Millet with large-scale mass participation. “Some of the other issues I have spoken about include Prime Minister Gati Shakti and how to create synergy in achieving that vision,” he said. Also speaking about MSMEs, the Prime Minister said that States must act proactively towards the formalization of MSMEs. READ ALSO | PM Modi-themed kites in Pushpa dominate markets in Ahmedabad ahead of international kite festival READ ALSO | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on January 27, PM Modi will address around 39 lakh attendees He explained how the country had strived to put in place physical and social infrastructure. He also spoke about data security and the importance of having a secure technology infrastructure for the seamless delivery of essential services. He stressed that states should try to adopt a solid cybersecurity strategy, adding that this investment is like insurance for the future. Stating that at the initiative of India, the United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millet, the Prime Minister pleaded for the same as eco-friendly food. He said states should work on research related to millet products, so as to promote processing, packaging, marketing, branding, etc. and the overall added value of millet products. READ ALSO | PM Modi meets with French Diplomatic Advisor Bonne, discusses Indo-Pacific, security and Afghanistan The prime minister also discussed setting up “millet cafes” in prominent public places and state government offices across the country, adding that millets could be showcased at G20 meetings held in the states. Prime Minister Modi further warned states about the challenges posed by drugs, international crimes, terrorism and disinformation originating from foreign soil. Posted on: January 7, 2023

