He was all in: Donald Trump’s influence over Congress remains a force to be reckoned with, even if it’s waning





Two years after former supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 to block Joe Biden’s electoral certification, Congress is still in chaos as his presence haunts the House chamber and continues to fracture the Republican Party.

Despite a group of Republicans refusing to back Trump’s choice of speaker, Kevin McCarthy last night breathed new life into the former president, thanking the former president even though he didn’t provide any additional vote for McCarthy.

After McCarthy won the race for House Speaker after four days and 15 ballots, he paid tribute to Trump: But I especially want to thank President Trump. I don’t think anyone should doubt his influence. He was with me from the start, McCarthy told reporters after a long road to victory. He was with me from the start, someone wrote doubt as to whether he was there and he was all in, McCarthy added. He called me and he called the others. And he was really just talking to him tonight to help get those final votes.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

The unwavering disloyalty to Trump’s pleas illustrates Trump’s waning influence in the party, while McCarthy’s show of gratitude underscores the hold the former president still has on many Republicans in Congress.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said Trump spoke to her and other rebels to tell us to stop this. a McCarthy ally and former Trump interior secretary, said Trump’s influence is absolutely on the wane.

But The New York Times reported that Trump called Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) the votes needed to win.

The former president was a strong supporter of McCarthy, often writing in support of him on the social platform Truth Social, Trumps.

Earlier this week, Trump wrote: Some great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for all of our GREAT Republican House members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE CASE, WIN VICTORY. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!

In a viral photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was captured in the bedroom holding her phone, displaying the initials DT, ostensibly addressing the former president shortly after McCarthy got enough voice.

