Xi’s target countries must close ranks to resist

An FTA between India and Taiwan could pave the way for TSMC, among others, to relocate some of its factories to India. Such a change would be a nightmare for the CCP leadership.

Given that pork is the favorite dish of many people in China, it is no wonder that Xi Jinping has become an enthusiastic follower of what can be called sub-critical conventional and asymmetric attacks on India and Taiwan. Under previous regimes, slicing of salami was done at regular intervals with no response from the Indian side. At that time, military officers who followed the pacifist instincts of civilian leaders were considered more for placement than officers who vigorously fought PLA efforts to carve up territory. Surprisingly, the recently rebuilt Daulet Beg Oldi airfield was ordered to close by the previous government. The record of this decision should be made public, so that the politicians and officials responsible for such a breach of their duty to the nation can be identified. Military historian Shiv Kunal Verma mentioned a confidential proposal to South Block in 2005 by US President George W. Bush. It was for India to pull out of Siachen so that Rawalpindi’s generals (to whom he had outsourced much of the war against the Taliban in Afghanistan) could be appeased. During this period, this columnist was warned within the government of this attempted sell-off. It was by those in the governance system who were more committed to the territorial integrity of India than their political superiors during this period. During the months the White House sought to force Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to order a withdrawal from Siachen, this columnist issued a warning in the columns of Organizer about the impending surrender. He also met with US Charges d’Affaires at the US Embassy to warn that if Prime Minister Singh succumbs to such pressures, not only India-US relations will suffer a long and deep hollow, but that the Prime Minister himself would have to face a multitude of citizens. eager to hold him accountable for treason. Fortunately for the country, a better sense reigned in the southern bloc and American pressure to leave Siachen went unheeded. Had Manmohan Singh been to a greater extent the real rather than virtual Prime Minister of India, this man of intellect and drive would have had a stellar record of transforming India.

Thanks to the military, it has proven difficult these days for the PLA to cut off slices of territory from the control of India or Bhutan. In Doklam in 2017, Galwan in 2020 and Yangtze in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave freedom to the armed forces to push back against the PLA’s efforts to nibble at Republic of India territory. The Modi government also saved the DBO airstrip from closure and opened several other previously defunct airfields all along the Indo-Tibetan border. In addition, roads and fortifications were built that would be essential to fend off any future PLA attacks against borders deliberately kept undefined by the CCP leadership. It is not a question of whether a large-scale attack on the Sino-Indian border will come from the PLA but when. CCP propagandists in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea repeatedly claim that the relocation of industrial facilities to India from China would be threatened by the PLA. The truth is that only certain border areas would be affected even in a 1962 magnitude attack, given India’s current nuclear, conventional and asymmetric retaliatory capability. Investments from foreign countries would be much safer in India than they are in China. Since 2014, India has been better prepared militarily to face such a threat.

Now comes Taiwan, the other Indo-Pacific country that is at high risk of a large-scale PLA attack. Since his tenure as the highest office in the PRC under Jiang Zemin, the CCP has sought to make the PRC the sole back office and factory in Taiwan, a process significantly spurred by the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement ( ECFA) signed in 2010 between Taipei and Beijing. Especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, the CCP’s influence operations have worked overtime in several countries in order to prevent any major economy from signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Taiwan. If an FTA were to be signed between Taiwan and India, the PRC would lose much of the benefits it gained from the ECFA. General Secretary Xi isn’t worried about India signing an FTA with the UAE or the UK, as neither poses a threat to China’s manufacturing base in the same way as India. an FTA between India and Taiwan. Such a decision could pave the way for TSMC, among others, to follow Foxconn in relocating some of its factories to India. Such a change would be a nightmare for the CCP leadership. It is no wonder that in Taiwan, the Chinese communist influence network is sounding shrill whistles that India is not safe for foreign investment due to governance issues, labor issues, of society or kinetics. Unfortunately for Xi, more and more Taiwanese are perceiving such deceptive efforts and looking to India while contemplating leaving the PRC, a country that is by far the biggest threat to their country. Given the concessions likely to be made to India by Taiwan in the services sector, inevitable due to our country’s first-mover advantage, an FTA between the two democracies most threatened by the PRC could open up the brings in over $300 billion of Taiwanese investment in (a) manufacturing in India, (b) exporting services, and an explosion of synergy between their IT and hardware sectors.

There are a few influential think tanks in the South and North blocks that get the wrong answer because they have a habit of asking the wrong questions. Among these are the reasons why India should not wait for the signing of an FTA between the United States and Taiwan. This question ignores the reality that tariffs between Taiwan and the United States are 5% or, in most cases, below that level. Such rates ensured a de facto ECFA between Washington and Taipei, a fact overlooked by many in the world’s largest democracy. Whether de facto or de jure, an India-Taiwan FTA must be a priority in 2023 for both parties. During his third 5-year term, CCP General Secretary Xi struggles to showcase achievements that could be used by him to justify a fourth term, especially in the military. This is why it is necessary for the main targets of Xi’s malevolent attentions (such as the United States, Japan, India and Taiwan) to work together to repel his expansionist maneuvers. This is the reality that more lawmakers in the US, EU, UK, Japan, South Korea and India are increasingly understanding.