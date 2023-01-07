Pakistan could witness ‘disaster’ if Imran Khan returns to power: Rana Sanaullah





Home Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks during a ceremony in Faisalabad on January 7, 2023. YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that Pakistan could witness a “disaster” if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan once again forms the government.

The PTI leader was ousted in April 2021, becoming the first prime minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence. The opposition at the time blamed Khan for poor governance and inflation, among other issues.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, urged the nation to identify the man Khan and exterminate him with the power of the vote.

Berating Khan, Sanaullah said the former prime minister, as part of a conspiracy, was spreading negative propaganda that the country would default.

The country faces propaganda unrest domestically and internationally, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the week ended December 30, 2022, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $245 million to $5.57 billion, the lowest level since April. 2014, versus last week’s reserves of $5.821 billion.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, however, said that despite an arduous task, the country would meet its international obligations and not default.

Dar also sees Saudi Arabia and China bolstering their deposits in Pakistan “within days” and said foreign exchange reserves will gradually increase in the current fiscal year.

The interior minister blamed Khan for the recent inflation in the country as the former prime minister broke the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF is not interested in the identity of the Prime Minister, Sanaullah said, adding that the international lending body first asked them to fulfill all the conditions agreed by the previous government and then that would help the country.

He held the former prime minister responsible for all the problems facing the country.

Recalling the achievements of PML-N led governments, the Home Secretary asked, “When the country was advancing, what was the need to bring Khan to power?”

Khan and the IMF are the reasons for the current economic crisis in the country, the interior minister said.

The IMF wanted the government to end subsidies and raise the electricity tariff further, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are trying to impose a minimum burden on the masses.

He challenged Khan to challenge him for his alleged audio leaks. The Home Secretary also challenged Khan to request a forensic audit of leaked audio purporting to feature him.

If it turned out to be false, then it should be supported, Sanaullah said.

