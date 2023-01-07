World looks to India to bring stability to global supply chain: PM Modi

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 7 that the whole world is looking to India to bring stability to the global supply chain.

He added that to build a developed India, the country is focusing on four pillars which are infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion.

Addressing the Second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “The whole world rests its trust in India and we are seen as a country capable of bringing stability to the supply chain. ‘global sourcing’.

However, on the issue of global supply chain, he added that the country will only be able to take full advantage of it if states take the lead, maintain focus on quality and make decisions with a quality-driven approach. India, adding that states should focus on pro – development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and providing robust infrastructure.

He also discussed MSMEs and called on States to act proactively towards the formalization of MSMEs. “To make these MSMEs globally competitive, we need to make finance, technology, market and access to skills available,” Prime Minister Modi said. He also spoke about bringing more MSMEs on board the GeM portal.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the Aspirational Block program and highlighted the success achieved in various aspiring districts across the country under the Aspirational District program. He added that the Aspirational District model should now be adopted at the block level in the form of the Aspirational Block program and asked the officials present at the meeting to implement the Aspirational Block program in their respective states.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the burden of overregulation and restrictions the country once faced, and the reforms put in place to end thousands of compliances at central and state levels.

The Prime Minister said that today the need of the hour is to move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardization of forms. He also explained how the country is working to improve physical and social infrastructure and discussed Prime Minister GatiShakti’s National Master Plan.

Talking about data security, he underlined the need for a secure technological infrastructure for seamless delivery of essential services and underlined that States should try to adopt a strong cybersecurity strategy, adding that this investment is like insurance for the future.

Among other things, Prime Minister Modi discussed the need to build the capacity of the bureaucracy and the launch of Mission Karmayogi and said the state government should also review its training infrastructure and launch capacity building programs. capacities.

