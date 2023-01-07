Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy share love after ‘crazy’ speaker run





Former President Donald Trump celebrated newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s victory, while acknowledging that the 15-vote race could be considered “crazy.”

Trump embraced his Truth Social platform early Saturday and hailed McCarthy’s victory after the Republican finally passed the 15th vote after four days of opposition from a minority within his own party.

“The ‘Speaker’ selection process, as crazy as it sounds, made this all so much bigger and more important than if done in a more conventional way. Congratulations Kevin McCarthy and our BIG Republican Party!” wrote the former president.

President McCarthy also had kind words for Trump and thanked him for his support after the final ballot. He spoke to reporters around 2 a.m. ET, after the late-night vote.

Next, U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks next to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (L) at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on January 14, 2018. Trump and McCarthy welcomed each other after the election of McCarthy as Speaker of the House. NICOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

“But I especially want to thank President Trump,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think you should doubt – anyone should doubt his influence. He was with me from the start…And he was all into it. He was calling out to me and he was calling out to others.”

“And he really helped — I was just talking to him tonight — to get those final votes,” McCarthy continued. “And what he really really says for the party and the country, that we have to come together. We have to focus on the economy. We have to focus, secure our border. We have to have so much work to do, and he was a big influence in making all of this happen. So thank you, President Trump.

Trump had publicly supported McCarthy, despite opposition from some Republicans in Congress who are seen as close allies of the former president, including Representatives Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert.

Boebert had specifically said that Trump “needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to stand down,” while Gaetz said he wouldn’t support McCarthy despite the backing. of Trump.

“I love President Trump. I’ve defended him a lot in Congress, but HR hasn’t always been his strong suit,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, another close ally of the former president, has been consistent in her support for McCarthy, and on Wednesday she said she was “furious” at her Freedom Caucus colleagues who opposed still in his election to the presidency.

Trump officially declared his intention to run for president again in 2024, shortly after November’s midterm elections, becoming the first major party candidate to formalize his campaign.

McCarthy’s comments about Trump on Saturday morning could be seen as a good sign for the former president’s chances within his own party.

Newsweek asked President McCarthy’s office for comment.

Updated 07/01/2023 5:25 a.m. ET; This article has been updated with comments from several Representatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-kevin-mccarthy-share-love-after-crazy-speaker-race-1772033 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos