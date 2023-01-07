Boris Johnson is set to make a sensational return to fame

Boris Johnson has been tipped to make a sensational comeback by a Tory minister.

Former chief whip Mark Spencer said people should never write off Boris when asked if we were likely to see him back in frontline politics.

Mr Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood and Minister for the Department of Fisheries, Food and Agriculture, told GB News: You should never strike Boris Johnson off. Because if you look back, everyone said he could never become Mayor of London, and he did.

And then they said, Well, you’ll never be re-elected. Look at the polls, the polls tell you that you will never be re-elected. And he did. Well you will never solve Brexit Boris. Theresa May’s government was completely paralyzed.

There is nothing you can do, Boris, to solve this problem. And he did. You know, I think you cross out Boris Johnson at your peril. He is an extremely talented politician.

Supporting the current Prime Minister on the job he is doing, Mr Spencer continued: I think we now have Rishi as Prime Minister. Rishi is the man of the moment. He is clearly a very credible, brilliant and motivated person who is teeming with political ideas. I think Rishi is the man of the moment. That doesn’t mean Boris doesn’t have a big role in politics, in British politics in the future.

What I would say to you is that he is a man of great talent, that my constituents love and respect him, that as a party we would be very stupid not to make the most of those talents which he obviously has as an individual.

Speaking to Gloria De Piero, Mr Spencer also addressed what he believes Parliament still needs to do to tackle foolishness, bullying and sexism.

He said: We have made some changes, in fact, we have made progress in the right direction. What is absolutely fundamental is that victims have the confidence to come forward.

That they feel that if they make an allegation, that allegation will be taken seriously, that it will be properly investigated, and that they have the confidence to come forward.

We have made some changes in this direction. So, for example, now it is possible to make an anonymous complaint which will be recorded. Victims must absolutely be sure that they will be taken seriously if they make an allegation.

Asked whether an MP accused of a sex crime should be allowed into the parliamentary realm during the inquiry, he added: MPs are not employees, they are lawyers, they are representatives of their constituents . Thus, the power rests with the voters to get rid of it.

But of course, if someone has made a very, very serious allegation of inappropriate behavior within a parliamentary office, then it’s very difficult for that person to keep coming into the parliamentary office to work with a person who may have made the allegation against her.

That’s why the chair called a committee to look at these contradictions, if you will.

Meanwhile, Mr Spencer has issued a call to arms for the British to save their local chippy.

The cost of living crisis, coupled with a rise in the price of fish, is causing many takeaways to struggle to stay afloat.

Mr Spencer said the fries faced the same pressures as other High Street shops: you can make the same point about the High Street too. You know, it’s not just the fish and chip shops, it’s a lot of those shops that are under pressure.

Now the basic answer, the straight answer is that you have to use them or you will lose them. If you don’t use your fish and chips shop it will disappear as it will no longer have the trade to continue.

You know, I would tell people, use your fish and chips because it’s a great British tradition. And just have some mashed peas on the side too.

