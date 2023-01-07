Iran could make its former enemies Netanyahu and Erdogan its best friends

The return to power of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raises questions about the future of Turkish-Israeli rapprochement, given the tumultuous relationship between Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to date.

Netanyahu’s election victory, which returned him to power as prime minister, comes as Turkish-Israeli relations heat up.

During Netanyahu’s previous rule, he and Erdogan regularly exchanged insults.

“I think there is a problem in this story between these two leaders, yes,” warned Gallia Lindenstrauss, an analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies, a research body in Tel Aviv.

“There were rhetorical battles between them,” Lindenstrauss added. “Especially after the previous attempt at normalization in 2018 reached a critical point. But both leaders are very pragmatic. They have both been in power for a long time and now this pragmatism will help them.”

Congratulations

Erdogan was quick to call Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory in a conversation both sides described as cordial.

Mesut Casin, presidential adviser at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, says Iran provides common ground, with Erdogan sharing Netanyahu’s concerns over Iran’s growing regional influence and Iran’s nuclear energy program. Tehran.

“There has been a big transformation in relations between Turkey and Israel,” Casin added. “It’s beneficial for both parties.

“Israel has a big headache with Iran. Especially Netanyahu who is very suspicious of Iranian nuclear weapons. According to Netanyahu, they are almost ready to have nuclear forces. Turkish vital. It will be a collapse of the balance of power in the Middle East,” Casin said.

With Netanyahu relying on support from political parties that some analysts describe as having tough policies toward the Palestinians, a potential flashpoint remains.

“There is, of course, the shadow of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I think we cannot ignore it,” Lindenstauss warned.

“Any serious deterioration on the Israeli-Palestinian front will also affect Turkish public opinion and will also affect Erdogan and his statements towards Israel.

“And we have to be careful because this is an issue that is a point of contention between the two countries,” Lindenstrauss added.

Ankara’s “change of priorities”

Tuesday’s visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by a large security detail, to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, one of Islam’s holiest sites, drew widespread condemnation in the Muslim world.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, condemned the visit.

But Erdogan, who in the past has rarely missed an opportunity to attack Israel for similar actions, remained silent on the incident.

Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution in Washington suggests Ankara’s priorities may have changed.

“The Palestinian question has remained in the background in Turkish discussions in recent years.

“Over the past few years, various outbreaks on the Israeli-Palestinian front have barely made the headlines in Turkey.

“Traditionally, the Palestinian issue had been a litmus test for the relationship between Turkey and Israel. But I think now the times are different. Turkey feels that it needs Israel’s support, that it has developed a strategic relationship with Israel.

“The truth is that the Palestinian issue is no longer as critical or important or consequential for the direction of the Turkish government at this time.”

Regional power play

Erdogan’s rapprochement with Israel is part of a broader policy of improving ties in the region.

Analysts point out that many leaders in these countries were uncomfortable with Erdogan’s strong support for the Palestinian cause. For now, Ankara’s priorities seem to focus on cooperation with Israel, from energy to defence.

“Turkey is, again, how can I put it, eager to establish military cooperation with Israel,” Casin said.

“I worked with Israel in the military service. We made very good agreements between Turkey and Israel.”