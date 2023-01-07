Did McCarthy win the Speaker’s vote? Trump certainly lost.





Donald Trump is not a complicated man.

He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grabs the spotlight so relentlessly and desperately because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be ignored.

None of his MAGA faithful followed his lead on McCarthy that day, or the next.

Which means it’s been a very bad week for the brooding ex-president in exile. And it extends a year-long losing streak that may have finally broken its grip on the GOP.

On Wednesday, the supreme leader of the Republican Party endorsed Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy for president. He posted his ALL-CAPS endorsement on his failing social media site:

Some great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for all of our members of the Republican Grand Chamber to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE CASE, WIN THE VICTORY AND WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI GO HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY STAKEHOLDER IN AMERICAN HISTORY TO HAVE LOST HOME TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a great job, and maybe even a GREAT JUST WATCH JOB!

But nothing happened. He did not offer a single voice. None of his MAGA faithful followed his lead on McCarthy that day, or the next. Indeed, it will take until the early hours of Saturday morning for McCarthy to finally drag himself across the finish line of the presidency.

For Trump, this should have been the lowest fruit at hand. They were his people. One of his superpowers has always been his ability to anticipate the identity of his base. But this week, his base ignored him.

Florida’s ultra-loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz actually mocked him. Sad! Gaetz said in a statement to Fox. It doesn’t change my view of McCarthy or Trump or my vote.

Upstairs in the House, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado also pushed back. Let’s stop with the slander and campaign tactics to get people to turn on us, even though my favorite president is calling us and telling us we have to stop this, Boebert said from the floor of the House. I think it actually needs to be reversed; the chair needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step aside. (Gaetz finally voted for McCarthy around midnight Friday; Boebert never backed down.)

But it was by no means the worst moment for Trump. Following a previous promise, Gaetz also named Trump as the speaker on Thursday. But on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the former president got just one vote.

And the members of the chamber started laughing.

No one seemed to be afraid of him anymore. Says longtime Republican strategist Scott Reed: Trump’s fear factor dropped this week, like a rock.

The display of Trump’s diminished influence is dripping with historical irony. Of course, he didn’t start the fire that is currently consuming the GOP, but he thought he could control it. In many ways, as Molly Jong Fast has observed, this week’s chaos is the pinnacle of Trumpism. Anarchy and recklessness were a particularly graphic symbol of the performative nature of today’s Trumpified party.

But Trump’s failed endorsement, Maggie Haberman and Michael C. Bender wrote in The New York Times, is a reminder that the insurgency in Congress is not so much a creature of his own making, but a force that preceded it and helped fuel his political rise.

Trump thought he was the master of the crocodile he had nurtured and cultivated, and which had devoured so many of his GOP enemies.

Trump thought he was the master of the crocodile he had nurtured and cultivated, and which had devoured so many of his GOP enemies. Trump never imagined this would backfire. Or ignore it.

But that is the problem of the perpetual movements of indignation. They can be easily fueled and exploited, but they are nearly unstoppable, as their appetite for anger, anarchy, and chaos is bottomless. And if they don’t find enough targets for outrage outside, they inevitably turn on each other. As I wrote in the Bulwark this week, the MAGA movements were nothing but anger, self-promotion, scam and sectarian fluff. Take out the cult leader and you get the mayhem we’ve seen this week, as crackpots fought nihilists, wingers pointed at extremists and crooks started slapping fights with each other. others.

Trumpism had escaped the surly ties of Trump himself.

None of this means that Trump will disappear. He will turn any result of the speakers race into a victory for himself. And he remains the leading candidate for the Republican nomination.

But it’s impossible not to notice how much smaller it looks these days.

The man who hates losing has gotten into the habit of losing. He lost the presidency and the Senate. In 2021, Trump attempted to oust Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and failed. Across the country, many of his followers, from Kari Lake in Arizona to Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, failed halfway through. In December, he spoke out against the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, and Senate Republicans ignored him.

And then there’s his no-mentum 2024 presidential campaign, a sad and pathetic affair that inspired Olivia Nuzzis’ profile comparing Trump to an aging, irrelevant movie star.

Unsurprisingly, Trump hated being compared to Norma Desmond, the character played by Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard. But it turns out that Sunset Boulevard is one of Trump’s favorite movies, which he watches obsessively. This week, like Norma Desmond, he announced that he was ready for yet another close-up.

And no one cared.

