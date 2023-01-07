President Jokowi inaugurates the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang section of the Pekanbaru-Padang toll road





Kampar, Riau (wartamagelang.com) – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Pekanbaru-Padang Toll Road section of Pekanbaru-Bangkinang on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Bangkinang Toll Road, Kampar Regency, Riau Province. The president hopes that the construction of this toll road can increase mobility, economy and bring well-being to the community. “We hope that with the existing toll road, the speed of mobility of people, goods and services will improve in order to increase the competitiveness of existing products in the province of Riau,” the president said in his address. . The President said that the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road which was inaugurated over a length of 30.9 kilometers and was constructed at a cost of IDR 4.8 trillion will then be connected to the Pekanbaru circle in Padang. Then later it will be connected to Pekanbaru circle so that Dumai-Pekanbaru-Bangkinang continues to Padang. When will it be finished, I can’t say because it’s still a long time, he explained. On another occasion, the head of the Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT), Danang Parikesit, added that the section of the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road is an important part which is included in the supporting corridor of the Trans Sumatra to stimulate the economy and stimulate tourism. To encourage the growth of investment in plantations, mining and its spin-off industries in the Kampar Regency area. But what is also important is to encourage, stimulate the emergence of a tourist area which we now know as the Muara Takus temple area, he explained. Of note, the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road section has been in operation since December 2022. Danang said that since it was operated, judging from the average daily traffic (LHR), this toll road section is highly demanded by the public. As long as we operate Nataru and community interest in the LHR sections, the volume on these sections is approximately 3,000-4,000 vehicles per day. But in terms of transactions, it can reach 7,000. This shows that the public interest in using this route is very high, he said in the presidential decree from BPMI received by wartamagelang.com. (wq)

