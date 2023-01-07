The Swamp 2023: Benedict XVI, Putin, Qatargate, Xi Jinping, Pink Tide and more

Football and celebration, mourning and corruption

The year 2022, just after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has given us the pleasant surprise of the Moroccan team, with high flights for the pride of the Kingdom and Africa and a luxury final, between France and Argentina, which the South Americans eventually won. . the hand of Leo Messi, A euphoria that a few days later, however, brought the sad news of the death of Pel, King, the best footballer of all time?, maybe, but certainly a great human being.

The FIFA World Cup also revealed the so-called Qatargate: big bribes to figures in the European Parliament, which exercises legislative powers in the European Union, to carry out Eurochamber policies favorable to Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania. The discovery of these scandalous bribes has already led to the dismissal and imprisonment of the Greek Eva Kaili, one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, and sanctions to other parliamentarians. It discredits the members of the Socialist Group and seriously affects the European Union. Eurochambre President Roberta Metsola immediately promised to carry out reforms to regain lost confidence.

death and resurrection

Along with Pel’s death, Catholics and millions of non-Catholics mourned the death of Benedict XVI, the pope emeritus who renounced the papacy and freed, so to speak, Francis, the Argentine pontiff, whose dramatic message of Christmas has been widely commented on by the columnist of this our magazine, Bernardo Gonzlez Solano. I save from the famous deceased his respectful dialogue with Muslims, Jews, Druze and other faiths, his respect for women – as a symbol of this recognition and respect, when he began his pontificate he declared the medieval nun Hildegard of Bingen doctor in the church.

Uncompromising in the face of pedophilia and clergy sexual abuse, he also had enormous respect for his successor, although progressive enemies Francisco tried to present the two feuding pontiffs – a telling example of this lie was the shirt of the Ultra Matteo Salvini. , with an image of Jorge Bergoglio and the slogan My Pope Benedict [mi Papa es Benedicto]. The truth is that the Argentine pope will continue to face backsliding currents of clerics and lay people in the Catholic Church who view him as the Antichrist.

China and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse

It concludes 2022 and begins 2023 with war, epidemics and famine. Starting with the COVID epidemic, which has not yet disappeared and continues to be the subject of opaque information from China, after having canceled its schizophrenic policy of zero-Covid, with contradictory results. Although the Horsemen of the Apocalypse focus more on the Beijing-Washington conflict for world leadership than on defining the new international order. In a moment when Estados Unidos has already served as a Gendarme of the world and the engine of the economy moved from the Atlantic to the Pacfico, which constitutes 40% of the world economy: besides China, its share of the G20 Australia , South Korea. India, Indonesia and Japan.

According to William Thay and Marion Pariset, of the French think tank Millnaire, unlike the United States, which defends the universality of its economic and political model: liberalism and democracy, China only has an interest in consolidating its economic influence and to preserve its political autonomy.

In this context, Joe Biden will receive Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kissida on January 13, with whom he will discuss incendiary issues, China in the first place, such as North Korea, Ukraine and climate change; Similarly, Washington is renewing its support for the Japanese presidency of the G7. Remember, however, that Japan approved its largest rearmament since 1945 to deal with China.

the american friend

The United States is the scene of turbulence within the Republican Party, the Grand Old Party -GOP- let him pay the bill for his shameful submission to Trump, who had pocketed him: the ultra-Republican representatives prevent, during a sixth election, their leader Kevin McCarthy from being named Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Despite the ex-president’s urgings backing candidate McCarthy. Meanwhile, Biden, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Trump’s sworn enemy – whom he has supported at some point in the past – is launching the big investments, stemming from an ambitious bipartisan project. On the other hand, we will see the political-criminal and financial situation of the said Trump, while the news highlights that the United States Congress is more Hispanic than ever: 47 representatives, including 35 Democrats.

And beyond

The curse of Brexityou reappears in the United Kingdom, where the Prime Minister promises wonders: to reduce inflation substantially, to grow the economy, to reduce public debt, to reduce waiting lists for health services and to end irregular immigration , dismiss or deport these people. However, respected analysts have found that two out of three citizens are in favor of a new referendum on joining the European Union in the next few years. Besides the fact that both in Scotland and in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the wind of independence is blowing.

Another dangerous international scenario is occurring in the Thinby him Domainl Africans: In the first of these regions, only Morocco is free from turbulence and stable and improving. Algeria also seems to be advancing, but Tunisia is hostage to an autocrat – the definitive death of the Arab Spring – and Libya, no man’s land, since the overthrow and assassination of Gaddafi. The Sahel, since the withdrawal of France and the Barkhane initiative, has been the territory of coups d’etat, the Wagner group, Russian armed militias and fundamentalist and terrorist Islamism: Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Greater Sahara (EIGS) .

We cannot ignore the extremist regimes in the Middle East, as happened in Saudi Arabia, Iran today making murder and terror the hallmark of the current government and Israel, which is launching the government the most right-wing and aggressive, led by the corrupt Benjamin Netanyahu. Victims of this Israel kidnapped by the extremists and of the indifference of the Gulf monarchies, are the Palestinians, who see a Palestinian State moving away forever?

Also victims, I come back to the Maghreb, the Sahrawis, taken hostage by their warlords, are unable to negotiate with Morocco the broad status of autonomy offered to them by King Mohamed VI.

And Putin’s war?

The subject never ends, but it is worth commenting on what the French sociologist Edgar Morin says, who at 101 publishes the book From war to war. From 1940 Ukraine, It comes out on January 6. Contrary to what the President of Ukraine, Zelensky and the allies of kyiv maintain, that it is too early to speak, because the reconquest must be consolidated, Morin asserts that it must be negotiated now and that Putin, a capable despot of realism, has already stopped its offensive and reversed in Georgia in 2008.

He recognizes that Russia was the aggressor and that Ukraine must regain its independence and sovereignty. But Russia is not the only imperialism. Morin’s thoughts and concrete proposals are that Crimea, logically, remains in Russia, after negotiation, he also proposes co-ownership over the industry of Donbass – a region of Russian-speaking Ukrainians – and that Maripol, Berdiansk and Odessa be free ports. And, of vital importance, that Ukraine join the European Union, accepting a status of neutrality. If I remember correctly, similar proposals were presented by Ukraine at the first negotiating tables established at the start of the conflict.

Towards the pink sea

The investiture, this January 1, of Lula to the presidency of Brazil, the solid political presence, with important projects, of the Colombian presidents Petro and Chilean Boric, joined by Alberto Fernández, from Argentina, make the tide pink , strong and inspiring hope. It hurts me that Mexico is not present in this project, our country has been eclipsed, in the hands of acrobats, men and women, of our foreign policy.

I wish a happy new year to all the colleagues of our magazine and to my readers.

