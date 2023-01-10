Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that people say Indore is a city but “I say Indore is a ‘Daur’ (age) that walks ahead.” He said that Indore, being ahead of the times, takes the heritage with it.

Prime Minister Modi has declared that all Indian diasporas are ‘Rashtradoots’ (Brand Ambassadors of India). “You are brand ambassadors of India, brand ambassadors of Yoga and Ayurveda, brand ambassadors of Indian cottage and handicrafts and Indian millets,” he said. declared.

Prime Minister Modi asked key guests to take millet products with them from India, mentioning that the UN has declared 2023 the International Year of Millet.

The Prime Minister said that the Pravasi Bharatiyas (NRIs) feature prominently in India’s journey in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He said: “This Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in many ways. We celebrated 75 years of India’s independence just a few months ago. A freedom struggle exhibition was held here . The nation has entered the Amrit Kaal. The global vision of India will be strengthened.”

Speaking on India’s presence on the world stage, the Prime Minister said, “Today India is looked upon with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the world stage… India is also the host of this year’s G20. want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of popular participation. »

Prime Minister Modi also emphasized the strength of India’s youth. He said, “India not only has the capacity to become a center of knowledge, but also a qualified capital. Our youth have skills, values, honesty and determination to work. Our qualified capital can become the engine of global growth.

Prime Minister Modi made the remark during the inauguration of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023 in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi also issued a commemorative postage stamp titled “Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen” to highlight the need for safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is organized in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh from 8th to 10th January 2023 in Indore. The theme of this year’s PBD convention is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress at Amrit Kaal”. More than 3,500 members of the diaspora from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD convention.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is the flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with Overseas Indians and for the Diaspora to interact with each other.

The inaugural event included addresses by Guest of Honor, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and Special Guest of Honour, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname.

The convention was divided into three segments. The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was inaugurated on Sunday in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honor for the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

On January 10, President Draupadi Murmu will bestow the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the farewell session. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to selected members of the Indian Diaspora to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions in various fields both in India and abroad.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference was held virtually in 2021. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed on January 9 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival in Mumbai from South Africa on this date in 1915.

