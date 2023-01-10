Politics
Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that people say Indore is a city but “I say Indore is a ‘Daur’ (age) that walks ahead.” He said that Indore, being ahead of the times, takes the heritage with it.
I welcome you on behalf of all compatriots. This convention is held on the land which is called the heart of the country. People say Indore is a city but I say it’s a ‘Daur’ that walks ahead but takes its heritage with it: PM Modi at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas pic.twitter.com/QSpBPYF9Tx
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023
Prime Minister Modi has declared that all Indian diasporas are ‘Rashtradoots’ (Brand Ambassadors of India). “You are brand ambassadors of India, brand ambassadors of Yoga and Ayurveda, brand ambassadors of Indian cottage and handicrafts and Indian millets,” he said. declared.
Prime Minister Modi asked key guests to take millet products with them from India, mentioning that the UN has declared 2023 the International Year of Millet.
The Indian Diaspora are our “Rashtradoots”. pic.twitter.com/vwJwLZyXbp
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2023
The Prime Minister said that the Pravasi Bharatiyas (NRIs) feature prominently in India’s journey in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He said: “This Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in many ways. We celebrated 75 years of India’s independence just a few months ago. A freedom struggle exhibition was held here . The nation has entered the Amrit Kaal. The global vision of India will be strengthened.”
G-20 Diplomatic Event, – pic.twitter.com/Ai0bhW0ZUX
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2023
Speaking on India’s presence on the world stage, the Prime Minister said, “Today India is looked upon with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the world stage… India is also the host of this year’s G20. want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of popular participation. »
Today, India is looked at with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is heard on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/rv0CcqTQ0A
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2023
Prime Minister Modi also emphasized the strength of India’s youth. He said, “India not only has the capacity to become a center of knowledge, but also a qualified capital. Our youth have skills, values, honesty and determination to work. Our qualified capital can become the engine of global growth.
India’s talented youth is the strength of the country. pic.twitter.com/ZHxaBzyUzB
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2023
Prime Minister Modi made the remark during the inauguration of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023 in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi also issued a commemorative postage stamp titled “Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen” to highlight the need for safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.
The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is organized in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh from 8th to 10th January 2023 in Indore. The theme of this year’s PBD convention is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress at Amrit Kaal”. More than 3,500 members of the diaspora from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD convention.
The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is here!
The MEA and the Government of Madhya Pradesh welcome members of the Indian Diaspora to Indore from 8th to 10th January 2023.
“Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress at Amrit Kaal” is the theme of this edition.
Here is an overview: pic.twitter.com/kfcGWfv2ey
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2023
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is the flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with Overseas Indians and for the Diaspora to interact with each other.
The inaugural event included addresses by Guest of Honor, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and Special Guest of Honour, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname.
The convention was divided into three segments. The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was inaugurated on Sunday in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honor for the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
On January 10, President Draupadi Murmu will bestow the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the farewell session. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are given to selected members of the Indian Diaspora to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions in various fields both in India and abroad.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference was held virtually in 2021. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed on January 9 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival in Mumbai from South Africa on this date in 1915.
Check out the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Last and Third Day Schedule here
|
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pravasi-bharatiya-divas-17th-pm-narendra-modi-indore-mp-diaspora-amrit-kaal-jaishankar-shivraj-chouhan-1574529
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
- US safety agency plans to ban gas cookers amid health fears
- Colin Farrell: Jeremy Renner is fine | Entertainment
- New Delhi-Based Hunch Ventures Partners with Earth First Food Ventures (EFFV) to Build India’s First Net-Zero Food Tech Innovation Project
- Sudan factions begin talks on final transition deal
- McGuire Announces $3 Million in Earthquake Aid, Virtual Town Hall Meeting | news blog
- Kemp is done being underrated, aims to lead GOP ahead of Trump
- A community actor crossed the border between British Columbia and Washington in a snowstorm
- Woman buys house next to cricket pitch and complains about cricket balls landing in garden
- Gophers men’s hockey splits series with state rivals St. Cloud – The Minnesota Daily
- Stock market live: Stocks end mixed, dollar slips, yields fall amid inflation
- Nike honors the city of Montreal with bagel-inspired sneakers